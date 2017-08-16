Golar LNG Limited - Sale of an Interest in the FLNG, Hilli Episeyo

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) ("Golar") announced today that it and

affiliates of Keppel Shipyard Limited ("Keppel") and Black and Veatch ("B&V")

have entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "PSA") for the sale (the

"Sale") of equity interests (the "Interests") in Golar Hilli LLC to Golar LNG

Partners L.P. (the "Partnership"), which will, on the closing date of the Sale,

indirectly own the Hilli Episeyo (the "Hilli"), a floating liquefied natural gas

vessel. The Acquired Interests represent the equivalent of 50% of the two

liquefaction trains, out of a total of four, that have been contracted to

Perenco Cameroon SA and Societe Nationale Des Hydrocarbures (together, the

"Customer") for an eight-year term. The sale price for the Interests, as

described below, is $658 million less net lease obligations under the financing

facility for the Hilli (the "Hilli Facility") that are expected to be between

$468 and $480 million. Concurrent with the execution of the PSA, the

Partnership paid a $70 million deposit to Golar, on which the Partnership will

receive interest at a rate of 5% per annum.



The closing of the Sale (the "Closing") is subject to the satisfaction of

certain closing conditions which include, among others, receiving the consent of

the lenders under the Hilli Facility, the closing of the previously announced

put-sale closing with respect to the Golar Tundra (the "Tundra Put Sale"), the

delivery to and acceptance by the Customer of the Hilli, the commencement of

commercial operations under the liquefaction tolling agreement (the "LTA") and

the formation of Golar Hilli LLC and the related Pre-Closing Contributions as

described further below.



Prior to the Closing, Golar, Keppel and B&V will contribute their equity

interests in Golar Hilli Corporation ("Hilli Corp"), the entity that owns the



Hilli, to the newly formed Golar Hilli LLC (the "Pre-Closing Contributions") in

return for equity interests in Golar Hilli LLC. Membership interests in Golar

Hilli LLC will be represented by three classes of units: Common Units ("Common

Units"); Series A Special Units ("Series A Units"); and Series B Special Units

("Series B Units"). Common Units will be entitled to cash flows from the first

50% of contracted capacity, initially contracted to the Customer under the LTA.

Common Units will not be exposed to the oil-linked pricing elements of the

tolling fee under the LTA but will bear the operating costs of the Hilli, with

only incremental costs ("Incremental Costs") accruing to the Series B Units and

the interest costs of the Hilli Facility. Series A Units will only be entitled

to cash flows associated with oil price linked elements of the tolling fee under

the LTA, net of incremental tax expenses and their pro rata portion of any costs

that may arise as a result of the underperformance of the Hilli

("Underperformance Costs"). Holders of Series B Units will be entitled to the

cash flows associated with any expansion of contracted capacity of the Hilli

beyond the first 50%, net of Incremental Costs arising as a result of making

available more than the first 50% of production capacity of the Hilli,

Underperformance Costs and any reduction in revenue attributable to the first

50% of LNG production capacity as a result of making more than 50% of capacity

available under the LTA. Through the Sale, the Partnership will only acquire

50% of the Common Units and none of the Series A Units or Series B Units.



Upon the Closing, which is expected to occur on or before April 30, 2018, Golar,

Keppel and B&V will sell 50% of the Common Units to the Partnership in return

for the payment of the net purchase price of between approximately $178 and $190

million. The Partnership will apply the $107 million deferred purchase price

receivable from Golar in connection with the Tundra Put Sale and the $70 million

deposit referred to above against the net purchase price and will pay the

balance with cash on hand.



The Hilli conversion is nearing completion and no major issues have been

identified. All equipment has been installed and pre-commissioning work is well

underway. Golar is focused on doing as much testing as possible in the yard and

at anchorage in order to minimise the risk of issues being encountered in

Cameroon. The extra days spent in Singapore are expected to reduce the time

required for commissioning on site. The Hilli is scheduled to leave Singapore

for Cameroon at the end of September or beginning of October. LNG bunkering has

been booked for mid-September. The mooring system has been installed in

Cameroon and is ready for hook up of Hilli. All going well, the voyage between

Singapore and Cameroon is expected to take 32 to 40 days allowing Golar to

tender its notice of readiness during the first half of November. The Customer

remains on track with its scope of works and the Hilli conversion currently

remains materially under budget.



Golar will draw down the final tranche of the Hilli Facility upon Customer

acceptance of the vessel. After settlement of all outstanding conversion costs,

Golar currently expects to receive approximately $140 million, net of the Keppel

and B&V minority interests, which is additional to the sale proceeds from the

Partnership as described above.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future

events and Golar's operations, performance and financial condition. Forward-

looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict,

forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may

contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "project",

"will be", "will continue", "will likely result", "plan", "intend" or words or

phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known and unknown risks

and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently

subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond

Golar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or

implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause

actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: Golar's

ability to consummate the Sale on a timely basis or at all, and to realise the

expected benefits from the Sale; the timeliness of the Hilli conversion,

commissioning and delivery; Golar's future revenues, expenses, financial

condition and results of operations; Golar's ability to draw down on existing

debt facilities and the amounts drawn thereon, to refinance debt, to incur

additional debt and the terms thereof; covenants and financial ratios imposed by

Golar's debt facilities; Golar's ability to make additional borrowings and to

access debt and equity markets; customer acceptance and termination dates and

extensions of charters; and other factors listed from time to time in the

reports and other documents Golar files with the United States Securities and

Exchange Commission.



New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Golar to

predict all of these factors. Further, Golar cannot assess the impact of each

such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of

factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those

contained in any forward-looking statement. Golar does not intend to release

publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained

herein to reflect any change in Golar's expectations with respect thereto or any

change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is

based.



Hamilton, Bermuda



August 16, 2017



Enquiries:



Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900



Brian Tienzo



Stuart Buchanan









