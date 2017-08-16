Camposol Holding Ltd.'s Invitation to the Presentation of Second Quarter and First Half 2017 Financial Results

Camposol Holding Ltd. will announce the results for the second quarter 2017 on

Thursday August 24,2017. In connection with the release, a telephone conference

will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Lima) as described below.



The results will be published at 8:00 a.m. (Lima) and will be available on the

Company's website.



In connection with the earnings release, Jorge Ramirez Rubio, CEO, and Andrés

Colichón Sas, CFO, will host a conference call presentation and a Q&A session at

10:00 a.m. (Lima).



To participate in the conference call, please use the following numbers:







London, UK Local +44 (0)

20 3107 0289



New York, US Local +1 213 660 0920



Oslo, Norway, Local +47 2231 0524



Colombia, National Free Phone +01 800 913 0176



Chile, Local +123

0020 6168







Participants will be asked for their name and conference ID.



The Camposol conference ID is: 71144721







Audio access for the meeting is available by dialing the above mentioned

numbers.



To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call,

please use:



http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/6owaksnn







Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their configuration

well ahead of the telephone conference commencement.



Please use the following link (that is also available from the registration page

of your webcasts): http://edge.media-

server.com/m/player/help/systemcheck.php?lan=en



If you are unable to participate in the call, a playback of the conference is



available until Jun 01, 2017 by dialing:



Replay - US Local

+1 404 537 3406



Followed by replay access number: 71144721













For further information, please contact:

Andrés Colichón Sas, CFO

acolichon(at)camposol.com.pe

Jossue Yesquen, Head of IR

jyesquen(at)camposol.com.pe

Phone: +511 621 0800 Ext.: 7171



About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is the leading agro industrial company in Peru. It is involved in the

harvest, processing and marketing of high quality agricultural products such as

avocadoes, blueberries, shrimp, among others, which are exported to Europe, the

United States of America and Asia.

CAMPOSOL is a vertically integrated company located in Peru, offering fresh and

frozen products. It is the third largest private employer of the country, with

more than 15 thousand workers in high season, and is committed to support

sustainable development through social responsibility policies and projects

aimed to increase the shared-value for all of its stakeholders.

CAMPOSOL was the first Peruvian agro industrial company to present annual

audited Sustainability Reports and has achieved the following international

certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP and BRC among others.



To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com.pe







