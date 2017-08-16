Camposol Holding Ltd.'s Invitation to the Presentation of Second Quarter and First Half 2017 Financial Results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Camposol Holding Ltd. will announce the results for the second quarter 2017 on
Thursday August 24,2017. In connection with the release, a telephone conference
will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Lima) as described below.
The results will be published at 8:00 a.m. (Lima) and will be available on the
Company's website.
In connection with the earnings release, Jorge Ramirez Rubio, CEO, and Andrés
Colichón Sas, CFO, will host a conference call presentation and a Q&A session at
10:00 a.m. (Lima).
To participate in the conference call, please use the following numbers:
London, UK Local +44 (0)
20 3107 0289
New York, US Local +1 213 660 0920
Oslo, Norway, Local +47 2231 0524
Colombia, National Free Phone +01 800 913 0176
Chile, Local +123
0020 6168
Participants will be asked for their name and conference ID.
The Camposol conference ID is: 71144721
Audio access for the meeting is available by dialing the above mentioned
numbers.
To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call,
please use:
http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/6owaksnn
Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their configuration
well ahead of the telephone conference commencement.
Please use the following link (that is also available from the registration page
of your webcasts): http://edge.media-
server.com/m/player/help/systemcheck.php?lan=en
If you are unable to participate in the call, a playback of the conference is
available until Jun 01, 2017 by dialing:
Replay - US Local
+1 404 537 3406
Followed by replay access number: 71144721
For further information, please contact:
Andrés Colichón Sas, CFO
acolichon(at)camposol.com.pe
Jossue Yesquen, Head of IR
jyesquen(at)camposol.com.pe
Phone: +511 621 0800 Ext.: 7171
About CAMPOSOL
CAMPOSOL is the leading agro industrial company in Peru. It is involved in the
harvest, processing and marketing of high quality agricultural products such as
avocadoes, blueberries, shrimp, among others, which are exported to Europe, the
United States of America and Asia.
CAMPOSOL is a vertically integrated company located in Peru, offering fresh and
frozen products. It is the third largest private employer of the country, with
more than 15 thousand workers in high season, and is committed to support
sustainable development through social responsibility policies and projects
aimed to increase the shared-value for all of its stakeholders.
CAMPOSOL was the first Peruvian agro industrial company to present annual
audited Sustainability Reports and has achieved the following international
certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP and BRC among others.
To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com.pe
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Camposol Holding Limited via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.camposol.com.pe/
Date: 08/16/2017 - 15:00
Language: English
News-ID 556785
Character count: 3977
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Camposol Holding Limited
Stadt: Lima
Number of hits: 73
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.