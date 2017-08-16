MediXall Group, Inc. Provider Network Is Now Over 3,000 Members

(firmenpresse) - FT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- MediXall Group Inc., (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that the MediXaid Provider Network continues to gain significant traction in South Florida, and the Company's network has more than doubled over the past month, now surpassing 3,000 healthcare providers registered in its Early Adopter Program.

The first product MediXall is developing is the MediXaid Platform, which is on schedule for a 4th quarter launch. The MediXaid Platform is a new generation healthcare marketplace platform that addresses the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. With MediXaid.com, patient/clients find price transparency and the ability to make informed choices based on price, location and schedule for requested medical products and services. In this era of rapidly increasing deductibles and healthcare costs, the cloud-based MediXaid platform is designed to be transformational and disruptive to traditional methods of medical care and provisioning of medical services to the consumer.

Building a Provider Healthcare Network of premium credentialed doctors, diagnostics centers and therapists is the key to having a successful launch of the MediXaid.com Platform. MediXall has established a strong marketing and sales program that will both continue to facilitate the rapid development of a strong healthcare provider network in South Florida and further serve as a foundation for expanding the Company's reach throughout the State and nationwide.

MediXall Group is also incubating other healthcare-related companies that will complement MediXaid and its Healthcare Network. Very soon to be launched is MediXall Finance Group, a team of licensed and experienced finance professionals who have designed financing and loan products to serve to serve four critical needs in the healthcare sector: 1) Medical Procedure Loans for Healthcare Practitioners to offer their patients the option to receive care when they need it, and to make payments over time, 2) Cosmetic and Elective Procedure Loans through Practitioners, 3) Commercial Loans for business expansion, equipment purchases and leases, and 4) Medical Accounts Receivable loans to help practices bridge the gap between the time when service is rendered and payment is received.

MDXL President, Neil Swartz, stated, "MediXall Group has prioritized the top 2 issues that my experience and research has highlighted as most critical at this time: 1) Information and pricing transparency to connect providers and patients with their best fit, and 2) the funding to facilitate transactions and services in a timely manner. We are so pleased to have been able to bring together the perfect power teams to not only design solutions, but to ultimately deliver them to the marketplace."

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. MediXall's first acquisition was MediXaid®, a developing cloud-based software platform that promises to revolutionize the way people purchase healthcare goods and services.

