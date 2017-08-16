WAP - The omniflexible Annunciator

Time and cost saving alarm annunciator with leap ahead functionality

(PresseBox) - splayed via coloured fields, the so called windows instead of LED indication. The windows are 28*28mm as default and can be enlarged individually by multiples in width and length, thus squared or rectangular windows are possible. The clou of the WAP is, that no mechanical works are necessary to execute the changes. All settings can be done on a web interface either online or offline via mouse by drag and drop. Additionally the WAP provides the possibility to display different indication statuses via different colours. Good states appear in green, fault conditions e.g. in flashing red and acknowledged states in steady light in a different colour. A colour scheme of 6 colours is available per each input.

Moreover to ensure high reliability, each window comprises 2 LED for higher brightness and redundancy. In case of a failover of one LED the windows shines with 50% of the brightness and provides the leeway to look after spare devices.

The designation legend and the frame assignment of the windows are generated dynamically by a click within the parameterization interface and can be printed out on a standard foil.

For a larger scope of alarms up to 4 devices can be cascaded together to form a virtual annunciator consisting of about 96 inputs.

Additional options comprise the redundant power supply of the device accordingly the switching over from one to another voltage level automatically. Therefore a higher voltage e.g. 110 V DC can be used and as secondary a 48V AC can perform a backup source. Which supply form whether AC or DC is used as primary or secondary is arbitrary.

Connection to IEC 61850 station buses is optionally possible via copper using RJ45 or SC-type optical fibers. The configuration of the comprehensive protocol, respective the CID file is carried out via the integrated webserver of the device. Furthermore the integrated CID-Configurator can be used to configure templates individually. Finally an editor for object designation is accessible on the webserver.



For executing commands or forwarding of single point information integrated 1:1 relays are available. A linking logic is provided to enlarge the adaption possibilities and allows for an individual group report processing.

Summarized the WAP offers a great bandwidth to fulfill customer needs. The main advantage is that devices from stock are appropriate, because the finalization can easily be done on-site. The WAP - saves time ? saves costs.



EES is a family owned mid-sized company, combining technological expertise and innovation since more than 40 years. We provide high-value solutions in the range of fault annunciating and telecontrol systems. Today we are contributing with a comprehensive lineup to increase availability and operation reliability of countless energy generation and distribution plants all over the world, especially in the Middle East region since more than 20 years. Our products serve todays and upcoming requirements in high-voltage and medium-voltage applications, by sophisticated design and innovative functionality. The latest product generation is a breakthrough in the field of substation automation with IEC 61850 and offers also links to superior SCADA Systems over IEC 60870-5-104. Our products are based on recognized market standards. Adaption to process parameters on-site can easily be done e.g. by integrated Web-Server. Reliable signal transmission on various media is also a core competence of EES. In the field of transmitting data over radio or cable networks, we offer a very adaptive system which can be set-up by the customer without any software. Furthermore we secure the long-term availability of spare parts for our products. EES is certified by Dekra Corporation to comply with DIN EN ISO 9001:2008 and 14001:2004 standards.





