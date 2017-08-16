Yeager Marketing Ranks at 2,995 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of America's Top Growing Companies

Celebrates Three Year Growth of 110%, New Clients & Expanded Team

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- , a Phoenix-based B2B technology marketing agency, today was ranked 2,995 on the , the magazine's prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Contributing to the high placement was Yeager Marketing's 110 percent growth over the past three years, the agency's growing client list and its expanded team.

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth comparing 2013 to 2016. In addition to its 110 percent growth, Yeager Marketing added seven new top tier clients so far this year, including Mulesoft, Puppet and Veem, among others. The Yeager Marketing team expanded by 25 percent in 2017, a 128 percent increase since 2013. The agency is noted for its services, which include messaging and differentiation, customer acquisition, channel support and the creation of strategic marketing and sales engagement tools.

"Our niche lies in collaborating with B2B technology companies to help them tackle marketing complexities and create new programs to build trust, loyalty and positively impact their bottom line," said Renee Yeager, co-founder and CEO of Yeager Marketing. "Our team takes pride in doing great work that's thoughtful, creative and strategic, so this is another milestone we're excited to celebrate!"

Yeager Marketing has created award-winning marketing strategies and campaigns for some of the leading technology companies in the world. Among their growing client list are industry leaders such as Cisco, TechData and Dell. In the last year alone, Yeager Marketing received a number of industry awards and peer recognitions, including the Marketer of the Year Award (a Silver Stevie) by the American Business Awards, an Award of Excellence by the Communicator Awards for a NetApp social media campaign, and two Spectrum Awards, celebrating the company's successful Direct Mail and Brand Identity work for NetApp and Flexpod campaigns, respectively.

For more information, visit or connect via , or .

Yeager Marketing works with leading technology organizations to produce innovative marketing strategies, cutting-edge content, and award-winning campaigns that streamline customer acquisition and accelerate growth. By helping define relevant issues and market needs for buyers, the company offers the unique ability to articulate an organization's value to their market in a way that resonates and enables organizations to break away from competitors. Founded in 2008, Yeager has produced award-winning marketing programs for more than one-third of the technology companies in the Fortune 500. For further information, please visit .

Kristin Hege



Wired PR



(480)540-6496





More information:

http://www.yeagermarketing.com



PressRelease by

Yeager Marketing

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 15:15

Language: English

News-ID 556795

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Yeager Marketing

Stadt: PHOENIX, AZ





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease