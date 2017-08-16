LiSS 2000 - The Allrounder for use in medium sized enterprises

(PresseBox) - PresseBox) - LiSS 2000 is a 1-level units system that provides sufficient connectivity for DMZ and WAN with 6 more network interfaces. The device is also suitable for high-availability solutions.
Main functions of LiSS 2000
Up to three external lines (policy based routing)
No follow-up costs through software updates or support
No hidden "back doors"
German and english configuration interface (via a browser, https)
(*) Additional modules:
ISCA URL filtering
Failover module
VLAN module
Highlights & Features
6x Ethernet Interfaces (10/100/1000 MBit/s)
19 inch rack mount system
Any interface configuration (routing, Bridge, VLAN *)
Multi stateful inspection firewall (IP tables, masquerading, port forwarding, anti-spoofing)
Intrusion prevention system
Diagnostic tool (Qualified evaluation of log files, network analysis tools)
User-based application-level gateway (content filtering)
Caching DNS Proxy
Dynamic DNS
DSL router
DHCP server
Full-fledged time server (NTP)
Easy integration into existing infrastructure
Plausibility check of data entry
Single-sign-on in filtering module
Updates via internet
Hardware write protectiion
Free bugfixservice
Backup feature for all configuration data
Detailed logging
Comprehensive documentation and diagnostic tools
Filter module with anti-virus and anti-spam
VPN module
Prioritization / QoS
