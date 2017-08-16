LiSS 2000 - The Allrounder for use in medium sized enterprises

(PresseBox) - PresseBox) - LiSS 2000 is a 1-level units system that provides sufficient connectivity for DMZ and WAN with 6 more network interfaces. The device is also suitable for high-availability solutions.

Main functions of LiSS 2000

Up to three external lines (policy based routing)

No follow-up costs through software updates or support

No hidden "back doors"

German and english configuration interface (via a browser, https)

(*) Additional modules:

ISCA URL filtering

Failover module

VLAN module

Highlights & Features

6x Ethernet Interfaces (10/100/1000 MBit/s)

19 inch rack mount system

Any interface configuration (routing, Bridge, VLAN *)

Multi stateful inspection firewall (IP tables, masquerading, port forwarding, anti-spoofing)

Intrusion prevention system

Diagnostic tool (Qualified evaluation of log files, network analysis tools)

User-based application-level gateway (content filtering)

Caching DNS Proxy

Dynamic DNS

DSL router

DHCP server

Full-fledged time server (NTP)

Easy integration into existing infrastructure

Plausibility check of data entry

Single-sign-on in filtering module

Updates via internet

Hardware write protectiion

Free bugfixservice

Backup feature for all configuration data

Detailed logging

Comprehensive documentation and diagnostic tools

Filter module with anti-virus and anti-spam

VPN module

Prioritization / QoS

http://lantechcom.eu/cms/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/DE_LiSS_2000.pdf





PressRelease by

Lantech Communications Europe GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 16:29

Language: English

News-ID 556798

Character count: 2009

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Lantech Communications Europe GmbH

Stadt: 16.08.2017 (PresseBox) - LiSS 2000 is a 1-level units system that provides sufficient connectivity





Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease