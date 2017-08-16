/ Hazadous Materials Management


LiSS 2000 - The Allrounder for use in medium sized enterprises

ID: 556798
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(PresseBox) - PresseBox) - LiSS 2000 is a 1-level units system that provides sufficient connectivity for DMZ and WAN with 6 more network interfaces. The device is also suitable for high-availability solutions.
Main functions of LiSS 2000
Up to three external lines (policy based routing)
No follow-up costs through software updates or support
No hidden "back doors"
German and english configuration interface (via a browser, https)
(*) Additional modules:
ISCA URL filtering
Failover module
VLAN module
Highlights & Features
6x Ethernet Interfaces (10/100/1000 MBit/s)
19 inch rack mount system
Any interface configuration (routing, Bridge, VLAN *)
Multi stateful inspection firewall (IP tables, masquerading, port forwarding, anti-spoofing)
Intrusion prevention system
Diagnostic tool (Qualified evaluation of log files, network analysis tools)
User-based application-level gateway (content filtering)
Caching DNS Proxy
Dynamic DNS
DSL router
DHCP server
Full-fledged time server (NTP)
Easy integration into existing infrastructure
Plausibility check of data entry
Single-sign-on in filtering module
Updates via internet
Hardware write protectiion
Free bugfixservice
Backup feature for all configuration data
Detailed logging
Comprehensive documentation and diagnostic tools
Filter module with anti-virus and anti-spam
VPN module
Prioritization / QoS
http://lantechcom.eu/cms/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/DE_LiSS_2000.pdf



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/16/2017 - 16:29
Language: English
News-ID 556798
Character count: 2009
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Lantech Communications Europe GmbH
Stadt: 16.08.2017 (PresseBox) - LiSS 2000 is a 1-level units system that provides sufficient connectivity


Number of hits: 58

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Hazadous Materials Management




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z