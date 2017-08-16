Sauce Labs Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2nd Year in a Row

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- ., provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications, being named to Inc. 5000's prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row.

"We are thrilled to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. Our explosive growth is a testament to the important problem we solve for our customers," said Charles Ramsey, CEO of Sauce Labs. "Our customers trust Sauce Labs to help them deliver 'no-fail' websites and mobile apps to their users faster than ever before."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment -- its independent small and midsized businesses. The 2017 list is the most competitive crop in Inc's list history. The average company on the list achieved a three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

Sauce Labs provides high-performance, cloud-based automated testing platform that is optimized for Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) workflows. When tests are automated and run in parallel on virtual machines or real devices, testing time is significantly reduced and IT teams no longer need to devote time to managing testing infrastructure. Sauce Labs currently supports more than 900 browser, operating system, and device combinations.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief, Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

The Inc. 5000 is a prestigious ranking of U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent companies, based on percentage revenue growth.

Sauce Labs provides the world's largest cloud-based platform for the automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its award-winning service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster.

Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Triage Ventures and the Contrarian Group. For more information, please visit .





