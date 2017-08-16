ORHub, Inc. Announces Major Expansion of Operations with Launch and Adoption of Orthopedic Service Lines

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB), a medical software company focused on delivering case-based data analytics at the speed of surgery, today announces the launch of its new orthopedic service lines for total joint replacement, as well as the adoption of the modules by the Company's existing customers. Notably, among this customer base is a major hospital which now utilizes the ORHub Surgical Management Platform for all surgeries performed at its facility.

"We are thrilled that our customers have adopted every product we have released, affirming the effectiveness of our efforts and capabilities of our platform. Additionally, we have hit a vital corporate milestone as we now have a hospital customer -- one in the Top 5 in the nation for orthopedics -- running entirely on ORHub. The fact that an establishment of this caliber trusts ORHub to be the source of truth for its entire operation speaks volumes on our ability to deliver a platform that efficiently collects surgical data to transform the business of surgery," says ORHub Chief Technology Officer Wesley Mitchell.

The launch of these orthopedic service lines marks the first two of 10 major expansions expected for 2017, representing ORHub's ability to advance its service line roadmap and execute its broader expansion strategy. With the upcoming release of Brain, Heart, General, Gastro Intestinal, Cardiology, Interventional Radiology, Gynecological Oncology, and Plastics service lines, ORHub is proving that its platform is effective for all surgeries, putting the company one step closer to its goal of gathering data for 100 million surgeries per year.

"We plan on offering service lines for the majority of all surgeries performed in the United States. The completion of our new service lines, along with their adoption by our existing customer base, demonstrates that we are generating significant industry momentum and market acceptance," says ORHub CEO Colt Melby.

ORHub is a medical software company focused on delivering case-based data analytics at the speed of surgery. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

