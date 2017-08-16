Findit, Inc. Announces New Logo for Findit.com and Findit Right Now App

Findit New Look Logo From a Magnifying Glass to the Four People Holding Hands is What Findit is About, Sharing Content with Others

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) has released an official new logo for branding Findit, Inc. and , the company's flagship website. The logo was first used earlier this month in pre-launch of Findit's App submission, prior to the App being available for download in Google Play (GOOG) and Apple App Store (AAPL). As part of the submission process to Google Play and Apple App store, Findit had to provide approximately 11 different size images of the new logo to ensure it would display correctly on devices that differ in size.

The Logo was created by the staff at Findit. Collaboration took place and the consensus was to create a Logo that would signify what Findit is built to do and will continue to strive to do moving forward; which is to bring people together and give people a way to easily share each other's content through Findit's status update Right Now along with other verticals on that content can be posted to. Sharing can be done through Findit to other social sites that include but are not limited to: Facebook (FB), Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter (TWTR), Tumblr and other platforms that allow posts from Findit to be shared on.

The new logo as well as new images that have been created will be replacing the existing logo and images currently found on and the company's other social accounts that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Google + and others.

The new logo displays an image of 4 figures that are holding each other's hands, showing people connected to one another and sharing.

One of the reasons we wanted to change the logo from a magnifying glass to the four people holding hands is Findit is about sharing content with others and as a result that content is easily found on Findit, other social sites, and in search results in Google, Yahoo, Bing and other engines. The magnifying glass we thought symbolized the opposite of what Findit achieves for people; when you post your content on Findit people don't need to search very hard to findit.

About Findit®, Inc.

Findit, Inc. owns which is a interactive search engine platform that provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an open platform for anyone to submit URLs that they want to have indexed in Findit along with posting status updates through Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines to assist in additional organic indexing. All post can be shared to another eight prominent social and bookmarking sites. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit also offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized internet based web products that increase brand awareness of both private and public companies along with individuals, entrepreneurs and artists. Findit, Inc. owns and operates the websites: , , , and .

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word "believe" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit®, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit®, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Findit®, Inc.



404 443 3224

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 16:40

Language: English

News-ID 556805

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Findit, Inc.

Stadt: ATLANTA, GA





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease