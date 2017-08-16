OUM Receives Accounting Industry and Bay Area Business Recognitions

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- OUM & Co. LLP recently garnered two major accounting industry recognitions, including a spot on INSIDE Public Accounting's (IPA) "IPA 200" list and acknowledgment by the Accounting MOVE Project as one of the "Best Firms for Leadership Equity." The firm was also included on the San Francisco Business Times' "100 Bay Area Private Companies" list.

"It is always an honor to be recognized for our achievements as a firm," said Chris Millias, managing partner of OUM. "These awards are indicative of our exceptional staff and leadership team who are devoted to offering premium client service on a daily basis."

INSIDE Public Accounting's "IPA 200" list highlights the largest 200 accounting firms in the U.S. by net revenue. The list, considered the "gold standard" benchmarking report for the industry, features data from more than 500 accounting firms across the country who have completed the underlying in-depth financial and operational survey. This is the list's 27th edition. To view the full "IPA 200," please click .

In addition to its position on the "IPA 200," OUM was also recognized by the Accounting MOVE Project as one of the "Best Firms for Leadership Equity," highlighting firms with 50 or more employees where women comprise at least 30 percent of partners and principals. As part of the firm profile, the Accounting MOVE Project wrote, "The firm has achieved 33% women partners and over 75% women managers through proactive one-on-one conversations with women employees to explore flexible work arrangements and alternative career paths to maximize their success and satisfaction." To view the full "Best Firms for Leadership Equity," please click .

Finally, OUM was included on the San Francisco Business Times' "100 Bay Area Private Companies" list, which ranks the top private companies in the region by companywide revenue in the fiscal year. OUM was amongst a group of companies that generated $93 billion in revenue combined. To view the full "100 Bay Area Private Companies," please click .

Founded in 1976, OUM & Co. is a leading CPA firm in California that combines the best of what the Big 4 offer with the nimble service of a boutique tax, accounting and advisory firm. Headquartered in San Francisco with more than 80 professional staff, the firm has worked with some of the globe's most complex businesses, from startups to public companies. Its slogan "Just Ask Our Clients" is for real - OUM's working relationships result in partnerships that can last generations. The firm is included in Inside Public Accounting's annual list of the "Top 200 Accounting Firms in the Nation" as well as San Francisco Business Times' "Top 25 Accounting Firms in all of the San Francisco Bay Area," and prides itself on its technical expertise. OUM's experience spans many of the San Francisco Bay Area's most dynamic sectors, including technology, life sciences, consumer products and real estate. For more information, please visit: .

