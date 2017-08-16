Cytellix Partners with CMTC to Offer Compliance-Based Cybersecurity Services to California Manufacturers

Leading Cybersecurity Managed Service Provider Delivers Services Amid Ever-Changing Federal Compliance Regulations

(firmenpresse) - ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- -- the cybersecurity division of , an industry standards-based, managed cybersecurity service provider -- is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with to deliver Cytellix's services to California manufacturers.

A turnkey solution, Cytellix's managed cybersecurity services bring complete cyber assessment, vulnerability scanning, continuous network behavioral analytics, remediation best practices and a plan of action as an annual subscription. Through the new partnership with CMTC, these services will be offered directly to California's small and medium-size manufacturers, enabling customers to be compliant with DoD cybersecurity regulations.

"We are proud to be teaming up with CMTC for this partnership. The collaboration is a win for everyone involved," said Cytellix executive vice president of commercial cybersecurity, Brian Berger. "In addition to cost savings, customers will receive premier cybersecurity services from Cytellix and CMTC. Our combined expertise will ensure California manufacturers are NIST-compliant, cyber-ready and prepared for new contract opportunities."

A non-profit consulting firm and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) designated Manufacturing Extension Partnership Center (MEP) in California, CMTC aims to identify and transfer technologies that improve competitiveness, innovation and value specifically for small and medium-size manufacturers. With NIST SP 800-171 compliance required by December 31, 2017, the federal supply chain customer base must be able to complete assessments, documentation, remediation and real-time awareness of any cyber vulnerabilities within 30 days of any contract award.

"Since failure to comply with DoD Cybersecurity regulations will reduce or even eliminate an organization's chances to qualify for defense contracts, implementing these new cybersecurity controls is critical," said Jim Watson, CMTC's president and CEO. "We are very pleased to be partnering with Cytellix. Not only are they cybersecurity experts, but their approach makes security and compliance easier for small and medium-size manufacturers."

For more information, stop by the CMTC Booth #503 and Cytellix Booth #222 at the upcoming on August 22-23 in San Diego, Calif.

A private, nonprofit corporation established in 1992, CMTC is the California designated NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Center. CMTC is part of the MEP National Network with Centers in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico. CMTC provides services to small and medium sized-manufacturers designed to drive profitable growth and global competitiveness. For more information, visit or follow CMTC on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to CMTC'S manufacturing network blog at .

Cytellix, the cybersecurity division of Information Management Resources, Inc. (IMRI), is an industry-standards-based, managed cybersecurity service provider, specializing in proactive behavioral analytics and situational awareness of an organization's cyber posture. Cytellix has created an affordable outsourced solution for small- and mid-size businesses (SMBs) -- which have become one of the largest targets of cyberattacks in recent years -- and its solutions have monitored over 7 million devices thus far. Its best-in-class, turnkey service was designed to help SMBs in government, manufacturing, finance, banking, law, healthcare and higher education sectors take a proactive, low-friction approach to securing their environment. The managed service includes assessments, gap analysis, continuous monitoring, practical plans of action, and customized best practices for remediation and implementation. Cytellix has not only successfully secured the network perimeters for the U.S. Army, Missile Defense Agency and municipal organizations such as the City of Irvine, but its proactive solution has also been deployed at leading corporations, including: PricewaterhouseCoopers, Kaiser Permanente and the Walt Disney Company. The Company has been recognized with numerous honors such as the 2017 American Business Award, the 2016 Small Business Administration Person of the Year award, the 2015 Patriot Award and the 2014 White House Champion of Change Honor; and its experts are frequently tapped for media interviews and keynote addresses by publications such as CNET and The Huffington Post. For more information, please visit .

Cytellix

