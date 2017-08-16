WebPT Makes Fifth Consecutive Appearance on Inc. 5000, Joins Elite Honor Roll

Phoenix-based SaaS company ranks No. 2,640 on 2017 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- For the fifth consecutive year, WebPT, the , occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With a five-year growth rate of 345 percent, the Phoenix-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company ranked No. 2,640 on the 36th annual list of elite independent businesses.

In achieving its fifth-straight appearance on the list, WebPT has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll -- an elite group of companies that have made the Inc. 5000 five times. This group represents a mere 7 percent of all companies that have ever been named to the Inc. 5000.

WebPT's rapid, sustainable growth over the past five years is the result of several key factors, including:

A track record for innovation, including the launch of WebPT Outcomes, the industry-leading integrated outcomes-tracking tool, as well as enhanced billing software integration capabilities

An intent focus on customer satisfaction, resulting in an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 31.8

The strategic hiring of executive team members, including several veteran healthcare tech executives

A commitment to conscious capitalism and conscious leadership, which has helped create an award-winning company culture

Leadership in interoperability, as evidenced by more than 45 system integrations, including Cerner, athenahealth, MEDHOST, McKesson and MediTech

"We are honored to be included again on this prestigious list of fastest-growing companies," said Nancy Ham, WebPT CEO. "To be named to this list for the fifth year in a row validates WebPT's dedication to continually leading our more than 55,000 physical, occupational and speech therapy professionals into the digital age. We are constantly implementing new features, tools and products to help drive our customers' clinical and financial success."

WebPT, which ranked on the Inc. 5000 list at No. 1,145 in 2016, No. 723 in 2015, No. 362 in 2014 and No. 231 in 2013, now serves more than 71,000 therapy professionals at 9,900 clinics and leads the market with a 30-percent market share.

Since its inception in 2008, WebPT has helped bring the rehab therapy industry into the digital age by providing a fast, secure platform to document and store paperless patient records. The company also has built intelligent business reporting, integrated billing and outcomes tracking, and interactive and organized scheduling.

In addition to focusing on delivering innovative tools to address rehab therapists' most pressing needs, the WebPT team also produces a robust library of content and resources to help rehab therapy professionals stay current on industry-wide advocacy efforts, new policies and payment structures, and business best practices. As a result, WebPT is now the third-most sought-out rehab therapy resource behind the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA).

With a 30-percent market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. From scheduling, documentation and billing to outcomes tracking, business reporting and software integration, WebPT is the ideal solution for outpatient therapy organizations of all sizes. With a 99-percent retention rate and a 99.99-percent uptime rate, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry. Launched in 2008, the company is based in downtown Phoenix's historic Warehouse District. Learn more at .

