Get The Best Phoenix Eco Glass Services Windshield Chip Repair & Replacement Solutions

SafePro Auto Glass, a Phoenix auto glass company, launched a glass recycling campaign aiming to encourage ecologically-sustainable auto glass services. The family-owned company offers lifetime-guaranteed windshield replacement, working with a glass recycling factory to ensure responsible glass disposal.

(firmenpresse) - SafePro Auto Glass, a family-owned auto glass company based in Phoenix, Arizona, announced a windshield recycling campaign. All glass resulting from windshield replacement will be sent to a glass recycling facility for environmentally-responsible disposal. The first Arizona company to start such a campaign, SafePro Auto Glass aims to be a trend-setter in ecological auto glass solutions.



Professional windshield repair and replacement is essential to ensure proper visibility, thus eliminating potential accident risks. Furthermore, auto glass services can also contribute to improved re-sell value, making it an investment for vehicle owners looking to sell their cars for the best price.



The problem with the traditional approach to windshield replacement is disposing of the old windshield. Due to the complex nature of recycling what is essentially a glass and plastic compound, most windshields end up in landfills, where their negative impact on the environment can be serious.



SafePro Auto Glass is a professional auto glass company with extensive experience serving vehicle owners in Phoenix and the surrounding area. In an effort to introduce ecologically-sustainable services on the local auto glass market, the company announced a new windshield recycling campaign.



Broken, cracked and chipped windshields will be sent to a glass recycling facility where they will be re-used for other auto glass products. This ensures both adequate disposal and a more sustainable approach to auto glass manufacturing, helping lower overall production costs.



The Phoenix auto glass company provides complete windshield repair and replacement services for all types of vehicles, working with professional, licensed and certified auto glass experts to ensure safe and reliable services. Serving the local community for more than three generations, the company has helped more than half a million clients benefit from professional windshield repair and replacement.





To ensure high standards of customer satisfaction, the company provides a lifetime guarantee on all new windshields, offering unlimited free chip repair.



SafePro Auto Glass hopes to encourage a state-wide trend of developing ecologically-sustainable auto glass solutions, setting an example for other Arizona auto glass companies.



Comments on this PressRelease