Banro Announces Q2 2017 Financial and Operating Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Banro Corporation ("Banro" or the "Company") (NYSE American: BAA)(NYSE MKT: BAA)(TSX: BAA) today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2017.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in thousands of dollars (except per ounce amounts) and, unless otherwise specified, in United States dollars.

(i) Financial

The table below provides a summary of financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 as well as the three months ended March 31, 2017.

(ii) Operational - Twangiza

(iii) Operational - Namoya

(iv) Exploration

(v) Corporate Development

(vi) Subsequent Events

Outlook

Banro intends to control costs by continuing to improve operating efficiencies through optimizing operating procedures and increasing production and processing capacities at Twangiza and Namoya to benefit from economies of scale, while maintaining strong environmental and safety standards.

The Company is actively investigating the possibility of establishing underground mining under the existing open pits. Given Twangiza and Namoya's favorable topography, adit access by horizontal or nearly horizontal shafts would be employed which could be less capital intensive than typical underground mining operations which utilize vertical shafts.

With regard to the lower than expected gold production achieved at both mines during the first six months of 2017 and the ongoing challenging operating environment given the current instability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Company does not expect to reach its previously provided 2017 gold production outlook and is currently not in a position to provide updated forward-looking gold production information for the remainder of 2017.

In light of the Company's ongoing operational and working capital challenges, the Company is continuing to explore opportunities to raise additional financing and/or refinance existing obligations with the objective of supporting the Company's operating activities. No assurance can be given with respect to the Company successfully obtaining additional financing or refinancing.

Qualified Person

Daniel K. Bansah, the Company's Head of Projects and Operations and a "qualified person" as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical information in this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, average gold price received, gold margin, and EBITDA to monitor financial performance and provide additional information to investors and analysts. These measures do not have a standard definition under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. As these measures do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. However, the methodology used by the Company to determine cash cost per ounce is based on a standard developed by the Gold Institute, which was an association that included gold mining organizations, amongst others, from around the world.

The Company defines cash cost, as recommended by the Gold Institute standard, as all direct costs that the Company incurs relating to mine production, transport and refinery costs, general and administrative costs, movement in production inventories and ore stockpiles, less depreciation. Cash cost per ounce is determined on a sales basis. The Company defines all-in sustaining costs as all direct costs that the Company incurs relating to mine production, transport and refinery costs, general and administrative costs, movement in production inventories and ore stockpiles, less depreciation and depletion plus all sustaining capital costs (excluding exploration). All-in sustaining cost per ounce is determined on a sales basis.

The Company defines gold margin as the difference between the cash cost per ounce disclosed and the average price per ounce of gold sold during the reporting period.

EBITDA is intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts to determine cash earnings before financing and taxes. The Company calculates EBITDA as net income or loss for the period excluding: interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and other isolated or non-recurring non-cash charges. EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA excludes the impact of cash costs of financing activities and taxes, and the effects of changes in operating working capital balances, and therefore is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate EBITDA differently. A reconciliation between net loss for the period and EBITDA is presented below:

Banro Corporation is a Canadian gold mining company focused on production from the Twangiza and Namoya mines, which began commercial production in September 2012 and January 2016 respectively. The Company's longer-term objectives include the development of two additional major, wholly-owned gold projects, Lugushwa and Kamituga. The four projects, each of which has a mining license, are located along the 210 kilometres long Twangiza-Namoya gold belt in the South Kivu and Maniema provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). All business activities are followed in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operations and financial condition, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, potential mineral resources and mineral reserves and the Company's production, development and exploration plans and objectives) are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things:

uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, production estimates and estimated economic return of the Company's projects; the possibility that actual circumstances will differ from the estimates and assumptions used in the economic studies of the Company's projects; failure to establish estimated mineral resources and mineral reserves (the Company's mineral resource and mineral reserve figures are estimates and no assurance can be given that the intended levels of gold will be produced); fluctuations in gold prices and currency exchange rates; inflation; gold recoveries being less than those indicated by the metallurgical testwork carried out to date (there can be no assurance that gold recoveries in small scale laboratory tests will be duplicated in large tests under on-site conditions or during production); changes in equity markets; political developments in the DRC; lack of infrastructure; failure to procure or maintain, or delays in procuring or maintaining, permits and approvals; lack of availability at a reasonable cost or at all, of plants, equipment or labour; inability to attract and retain key management and personnel; changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data; and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F dated April 2, 2017 filed on SEDAR at and EDGAR at . Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

