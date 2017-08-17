ABLYNX WILL ANNOUNCE ITS 2017 HALF YEAR RESULTS WITH WEBCAST ON 24 AUGUST 2017

GHENT, Belgium, 17 August 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

will report its 2017 half year financial results and year-to-date business

update on Thursday 24 August 2017 at 7.00 am CET.



The Ablynx management team will host a conference call on Thursday 24 August

2017 at 4.00 pm CET/10.00 am ET, which will be webcast live and may be accessed

by clicking here.



If you would like to participate in the Q&A session, please dial

+32(0)2 402 30 92 and use confirmation code 7237205.



Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast and copy of the presentation

will be available on the Ablynx website under http://www.ablynx.com/news/events-

presentations/.





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co.,

Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi

and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More

information can be found on www.ablynx.com.





