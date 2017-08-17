ABLYNX WILL ANNOUNCE ITS 2017 HALF YEAR RESULTS WITH WEBCAST ON 24 AUGUST 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
GHENT, Belgium, 17 August 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]
will report its 2017 half year financial results and year-to-date business
update on Thursday 24 August 2017 at 7.00 am CET.
The Ablynx management team will host a conference call on Thursday 24 August
2017 at 4.00 pm CET/10.00 am ET, which will be webcast live and may be accessed
by clicking here.
If you would like to participate in the Q&A session, please dial
+32(0)2 402 30 92 and use confirmation code 7237205.
Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast and copy of the presentation
will be available on the Ablynx website under http://www.ablynx.com/news/events-
presentations/.
About Ablynx
Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies,
proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,
which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the
features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines
which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than
45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic
areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and
respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical
companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co.,
Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi
and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More
information can be found on www.ablynx.com.
For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com
Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
t: +32 (0)9 262 01 37
m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79
e: lies.vanneste(at)ablynx.com
Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX
pdf version of the press release:
http://hugin.info/137912/R/2127544/812446.pdf
More information:
http://www.ablynx.com
