ForFarmers N.V.: Solid first half-year 2017 underpinned by recovery agricultural sector

Lochem, 17 August 2017

Solid first half-year 2017 underpinned by recovery agricultural sector


Highlights first half-year 2017*:

* Volume Total Feed: +3.6% to 4.7 million tonnes, on growth in the Netherlands
and Germany/Belgium and a decrease in the United Kingdom; first signs of
recovery UK agricultural sector visible, short term forecast still uncertain
* Net revenue: +3.7% to ?1,110.6 million
* Gross profit: +0.4% to ?207.3 million including negative currency
translation impact (3.2%)
* Operating expenses: -4.0% to ?169.1 million, including currency translation
effect (-3.4%), net release provision bad debts and extension depreciation
term plant, property and equipment; 1H 2016 included expenses listing and
reorganisation charges United Kingdom
* Underlying EBITDA**: +11.7% to ?51.7 million and at constant currencies:
+14.8%
* Profit attributable to the owners: +21.6% to ?30.4 million
* Basic earnings per share: +22.0% to ?0.288, impacted positively by the share
buy-back programme

(*) Results first six months of 2017 are compared to the first six months of
2016
(**) Operating result excluding depreciation, amortisation and incidental items


Yoram Knoop, CEO ForFarmers on solid results first half-year 2017:
'The first half-year results show that our Total Feed approach is gaining more
and more momentum. In our innovative Total Feed solutions we are combining
(feed) products, advice and tools. Products and advice are aligned with one
another to lead to a better return on the farm.'


Please find attached pdf for the full press release


20170817_Press Release ForFarmers half-year 2017 results:
http://hugin.info/171963/R/2127708/812545.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ForFarmers N.V. via GlobeNewswire






http://www.forfarmersgroup.eu/



Company information / Profile:

