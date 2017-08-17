Nets A/S: Financial results for Q2 2017

Company announcement

No. 24/2017





Financial results for Q2 2017



Highlights for Q2 2017

* Solid organic growth in net revenue of 5%, driven by strong growth in both

Merchant Services and Corporate Services with organic growth of 10% and 3%,

respectively. Organic growth in Financial & Network Services was 2%

negatively impacted by high implementation revenues in Q2 last year. Organic

revenue growth in H1 2017 was 6%

* Transaction volumes showed strong growth across all business segments,

particularly within issuer processing and e-bill payment solutions

* EBITDA b.s.i. was up 6.8% compared to Q2 2016, equivalent to a margin

expansion of 100 basis points to 36.0%. For H1 2017, EBITDA b.s.i. margin

was 34.5%, an improvement of 110 basis points compared to the same period

last year

* Adjusted net profit amounted to DKK 389 million, equivalent to an increase

of 84.4% compared to Q2 2016. In H1 2017, adjusted net profit was DKK 742

million, compared to DKK 362 million in H1 last year

* Capital expenditure ratio was 10.7% in Q2 2017 and 9.3% in H1 2017

* Operating free cash flow was DKK 371 million down by 11% compared to Q2

2016 due to higher investments as expected. Operating free cash flow in H1

2017 was DKK 621 million, up 16% compared to last year

* Cash conversion of 73% down by 200 basis points compared to Q2 2016 due to

higher investments

* The capital structure was unchanged from Q1 2017 with a net interest-bearing

debt / EBITDA b.s.i. of 3.1x at the end of Q2 2017, including the effect of

the acquisition of OP's Merchant acquiring business and share-buyback

programme

* Guidance for 2017 is reiterated for all parameters except special items

which is changed from DKK 150 million to approx. DKK 200 million. The



increase primarily relates to the evaluation of options in connection with

the interest in buying Nets and higher cost related to the transformation of

technology. Special items, with exception of approx. DKK 30 million related

to the IPO, are still expected to be finalised by the end of 2017



Bo Nilsson, CEO of Nets, said,

"I am pleased to report a solid organic growth in Q2 of 5% driven by strong

growth in transactions and volumes across all business segments. The growth was

as expected lower than previous quarters due to the high implementation revenues

in Financial & Network Services last year. I am furthermore pleased that our

transformation of Nets continues to deliver solid margin expansion"



Financial performance

Q2 Q2 Change H1 H1 Change FY



DKKm 2017 2016 2017 2016 2016



Revenue, net 1,919 1,844 4.1% 3,816 3,587 6.4% 7,385



EBITDA before special items 690 646 6.8% 1,316 1,197 9.9% 2,619



Special items (40) (105) (61.9%) (124) (245) (49.4%) (606)



Adjusted EBIT 594 542 9.6% 1,134 1,002 13.2% 2,203



Net profit 333 163 104.3% 535 23 2,226.1% (584)



Adjusted net profit 389 211 84.4% 742 362 105.0% 997

------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------

Organic growth 5% 7% 6% 6% 7%



EBITDA before special items

margin 36.0% 35.0% +1.0 pp 34.5% 33.4% +1.1 pp 35.5%



EBITDA margin 33.9% 29.3% +4.6 pp 31.2% 26.5% +4.7 pp 27.3%



Capital expenditure/revenue 10.7 % 8.7 % +2.0 pp 9.3 % 8.2 % +1.1 pp 9.0 %



Net interest-bearing debt /

LTM EBITDA bsi 3.1x 3.2x

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Outlook

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Targets Guidance 9 May 2017 Guidance 17 August 2017

FY 2017 FY 2017

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Organic revenue growth 5-6% 5-6%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA b.s.i. margin At or above 36.5% At or above 36.5%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Special items (including DKK 150 million, which of DKK 200 million, which of

IPO-related retention approx. DKK 30 million is approx. DKK 30 million is

expenses) IPO-related IPO-related

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Capital expenditure Around 8% Around 8%

incurred

(% of net revenue)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net interest-bearing debt Around 2.5x, including Around 2.5x, including

/ EBITDA b.s.i. effect of share buyback effect of share buyback

of approx. DKK 150 of approx. DKK 150

million to cover long- million to cover long-

term incentive programme term incentive programme

and including acquisition and including acquisition

of OP's merchant of OP's merchant

acquiring business acquiring business

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Additional information



Conference call

In connection with the publication of the results for Q2 2017, Nets will host a

conference call on Thursday, 17 August 2017, from 10:00 to 11:00 am CET. The

conference call can be followed live via the company's website,

https://investor.nets.eu



Dial-in details for investors and analysts:



Participants, DK: +45 32 71 16 60

Participants, UK: +44(0)20 3427 1919

Participants, US: +1 646 254 3362



Confirmation code: 8978598



For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries:

Karsten Anker Petersen, Head of Communications, at +45 29 48 78 83 or

kapet(at)nets.eu



For investor and analyst enquiries:

Lars Oestmoe, Head of M&A and IR, at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm(at)nets.eu



Financial calendar

* 9 November 2017: Interim Report for Q3 2017



Forward-looking statements

This report contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,

the statements and expectations contained in the outlook section. Forward-

looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact)

relating to future events and Nets' anticipated or planned financial and

operational performance. The words 'may', 'will', 'will continue', 'should',

'expect', 'foresee', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'plan', 'predict',

'intend' or variations of these words, including negatives thereof, as well as

other statements regarding matters that are not historical fact or regarding

future events or prospects, constitute forward-looking statements. Nets has

based these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to

future events and financial performance. These views involve a number of risks

and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from

those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from the past performance

of Nets. Although Nets believes that the estimates and projections reflected in

the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove materially

incorrect, and actual results may materially differ, e.g. as the result of risks

related to the industry in general or to Nets in particular, including those

described in Nets Annual Report 2016.



Factors that may affect future results include, but are not limited to, global

and economic conditions, including currency exchange rate and interest rate

fluctuations, delay or failure of projects related to research and/or

development, unexpected contract breaches or terminations, unplanned loss of

patents, government-mandated or market-driven price decreases for Nets'

products, introduction of competing products, reliance on information

technology, Nets' ability to successfully market current and new products,

exposure to product liability, litigation and investigations, regulatory

developments, actual or perceived failure to adhere to ethical marketing

practices, unexpected growth in costs and expenses, failure to recruit and

retain the right employees, and failure to maintain a culture of compliance.



As a result, forward-looking statements should not be relied on as a prediction

for actual results. Nets undertakes no obligation to update or revise any

forward-looking statements, neither because of new information, nor because of

future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.



Information on Nets

Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology

solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital

payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects

merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling

them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added

services to help them improve their respective activities.





