(firmenpresse) - Senator Minerals Completes Site Visit to PNE and Carter Lake Projects in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senator Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:SNR) (OTC:SNRAF) (Frankfurt:T1KA) (Senator or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Companys geological team has completed site visits to both the Patterson Northeast (PNE) and Carter Lake Uranium Projects in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The site visits confirmed both access and local infrastructure for the upcoming 2017 Phase One radon gas survey program. The visits also provided an opportunity for regional scale reconnaissance of the projects and to assess their possible relations to known deposits, including the Arrow and PLS deposits. The Company is now preparing for deployment of the field crew to the PNE Project to commence survey work.



The Company also announces that it has received commitments for the full $2.5 million of its previously announced private placement. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company anticipates closing of the placement to occur in the next week.



About the Patterson Northeast (PNE) Uranium Project

The PNE Project covers approximately 531 hectares, directly adjoining the easternmost boundary of Fission 3.0's Patterson Lake North (PLN) project. The PNE project is located approximately 163 kilometres north of the town of La Loche, and approximately 48 kilometres south of the decommissioned Cluff Lake mine site. The project is accessible by ground vehicle from La Ronge via Saskatchewan Highways 2, 155, 165 and 955.



About Senator Minerals Inc.

Senator Minerals is a junior mineral explorer focused on uranium exploration in northern Saskatchewan. Senator has entered into an agreement with an arm's-length vendor to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Patterson Northeast (PNE) Uranium Project, located on the east side of the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, the most productive uranium-producing region in the world. The PNE Project covers approximately 531 hectares, directly adjoining the easternmost boundary of Fission 3.0's Patterson Lake North (PLN) project. The PNE Project was last explored in 2013 with an Alpha-Track radon cup survey, and in June, 2014, with a 5.7-line-kilometre DC resistivity survey, the latter performed by Patterson Geophysics.





Peter Born, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of technical information within this news release.



For further information contact Tim Fernback at 604-340-3774.



Tim Fernback

President & CEO



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Statements in this release that are forward-looking information are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include those described under the heading Risks Factors in the Companys most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.







