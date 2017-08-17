Marapharm Ventures Inc. "Marapharm" Announces the Acquisition of a Third Property in Desert Hot Springs, California, for Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacturing



(firmenpresse) - Marapharm Ventures Inc. "Marapharm" Announces the Acquisition of a Third Property in Desert Hot Springs, California, for Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacturing



News Release-

August 17, 2017 Kelowna, BC



Marapharm announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase 1.25 acres located in Desert Hot Springs, California. The property has an approved CUP, (conditional use permit), for 20,664 square feet of cannabis cultivation and manufacturing. The purchase price is $520,000 USD. The transaction is scheduled to close on or before August 31, 2017. The city has approved an interim plan for cultivation with a temporary certificate of occupancy which increases the value of the acquisition.



"As is the case with our operations in Nevada and Washington, we are growing quickly to become a dominant player in the California cannabis market. This is the third acquisition of property we plan to use for cannabis operations in California and it brings us to 9.49 acres and 151,875 square feet of provisional licenses for medical cannabis. Where appropriate and in line with market and demand, we will transition these to recreational licenses." Linda Sampson, Marapharm CEO.



FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, will, project, should, believe, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Furthermore, while closing is scheduled for on or before August 31, 2017, circumstances may prevent closing from occurring on or before that date, or at all. The Companys ability to transition to recreational licenses is dependent upon compliance with regulatory requirements. As a result, the transition may be delayed or not occur.













PressRelease by

Marapharm Ventures Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 08/17/2017 - 07:38

Language: English

News-ID 556847

Character count: 2352

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Marapharm Ventures Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease