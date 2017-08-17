exactEarth?s Small Vessel Tracking Service is now supported by the VMS Track-Pro from Weatherdock AG

exactEarth Ltd. a leading provider of Satellite AIS data services, announces that its exactTrax? small vessel monitoring technology is now incorporated into the VMS Track-Pro, the newest Class B AIS transponder from Weatherdock AG in Germany

(PresseBox) - red and purpose-built AIS-based tracking solution, which makes it a secure, easy-to-use, and cost-effective solution for tracking fishing vessels and other small crafts. More than 15 years of research and development have gone into the production of VMS Track-Pro, which included extensive input and feedback from fishermen, as well as detailed analysis of homeland security requirements. The resulting data services, which combine the Class B AIS transponder with CML microprocessors and exactTrax technology, provide the ability to securely monitor the millions of artisanal and small-scale commercial fishing boats and small commercial work boats currently operating around the world.

This ability to monitor and track vessels equipped with exactTrax-enabled transceivers supports safety of life at sea and delivers an unrivalled picture into the world?s global maritime activity. Monitoring these vessels can also provide critical intelligence into a variety of marine applications such as fisheries protection, environmental preservation, and maritime surveillance/security through improved ?dark? target analysis.

?We recently announced that our exactTrax service is now available for integration with all AIS transceiver manufacturers and, as an internationally recognized supplier of high-quality AIS hardware, we couldn?t be more pleased to add Weatherdock to our growing list of suppliers,? said Peter Mabson, CEO of exactEarth. ?Expanding our list of partners means that we can now reach even more potential users worldwide and offer customers real choice in their platform options.?

About Weatherdock

Founded in 2003, Weatherdock AG is a privately owned German manufacturer of market-leading VHF-based tracking devices for maritime applications, including Search and Rescue Transmitters (SART) and vmsTRACK for coastal surveillance monitoring. Weatherdock?s products are currently distributed in more than 20 countries to a wide variety of prestigious customers including the German Navy, the Danish Navy, the Singapore Water Police, and the Dutch Rescue Organization. In 2016 as well as in 2017 (2nd time in a row) Weatherdock was recognized as one of Germany?s top 100 small and mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.easyAIS.com.



About exactEarth Ltd.

exactEarth is a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. Since its establishment in 2009, exactEarth has pioneered a powerful new method of maritime surveillance called Satellite AIS (?S-AIS?) and has delivered to its clients a view of maritime behaviours across all regions of the world?s oceans unrestricted by terrestrial limitations. exactEarth has deployed an operational data processing supply chain involving a constellation of satellites, receiving ground stations, patented decoding algorithms and advanced ?big data? processing and distribution facilities. This ground-breaking system provides a comprehensive picture of the location of AIS equipped maritime vessels throughout the world and allows exactEarth to deliver data and information services characterized by high performance, reliability, security and simplicity to large international markets. For more information, visit www.exactearth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding exactEarth's future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, including statements regarding, among other things, the intentions of the parties, the use of any intellectual property, further investments that may be made by exactEarth and new markets that may be exploited by either party. exactEarth uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by exactEarth in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors exactEarth believes are appropriate under the relevant circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to exactEarth's expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause exactEarth's actual results, historical financial statements, or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors include, without limitation: uncertainty in the global economic environment; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; delays in the purchasing decisions of exactEarth's customers; the competition exactEarth faces in its industry and/or marketplace; the further delayed launch of satellites; the reduced scope of significant existing contracts and the possibility of technical, logistical or planning issues in connection with the deployment of exactEarth's products or services.





.08.2017 (PresseBox) - VMS Track-Pro is the world?s first single-bracket





