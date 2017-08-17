MSC Technologies presents powerful Thin Mini-ITX mainboard for continuous operation

(PresseBox) - Avnet (NYSE: AVT), presents the compact mainboard D3474-B in the Thin Mini-ITX form factor from Fujitsu's Extended Lifecycle series, designed for continuous 24/7 operation at temperatures up to 50 °C. The powerful mainboard can be flexibly configured with processors from the Pentium® and Celeron® families, as well as the latest 7th generation Intel® Core? i3, i5 and i7 ("Kaby Lake") and the 6th generation ("Skylake"). Resolutions up to UHD are easily achieved by the Intel® HD graphics chip built-in to the processor. The chipset used is the Intel® H110, which supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM and dual-screen. A highly flexible 12V or 19V - 24V power supply aids integration.

The Thin Mini-ITX mainboard D3474-B offers a wide range of industrial interfaces.

LCD displays can be directly connected via a 24-bit dual-channel LVDS interface. Other interfaces available for display unit control are HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2. In addition to Gb Ethernet, USB, RS-232 and 8-bit GPIO are also included, among others. HDDs or SSDs can be connected via SATA III. For SSDs there is additionally an M.2 SSD port (SATA). Wireless LAN and Bluetooth modules can be integrated via an additional M.2 slot.

To boost security functionality, the D3474-B is equipped with an Intel® TPM (Trusted Platform Module) V2.0. The mainboard can also be fitted with an Infineon TPM V1.2 module on request. Additionally, the BIOS (UEFI) features write protection and an antivirus function. Access to serial and USB outputs can also be blocked by way of the BIOS.

The flat Mini-ITX mainboard is suitable for demanding tasks in semi-industrial fields such as digital signage players, HMI systems, touch panels, flat 1U industrial computers, and compact box PCs.

About Avnet

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product?s lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology.





MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability.





