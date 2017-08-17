Reliq Health Technologies Announces Go-Live with Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance (McAllen, TX): >$20MM USD in Annual Recurring Revenue at Full Deployment



VANCOUVER, BC, August 17, 2017 / - Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (Reliq or the Company), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce the go-live of remote patient monitoring, care coordination and telemedicine platform with their Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance, LLC (RGVHA) in McAllen, Texas. The Company has begun enrolling the first of RGVHAs >30,000 Primary Care patients. The Company expects to add >500 patients to the platform each month going forward, generating over $20 Million USD in recurring annual revenue at full deployment.



We are excited to be working with Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance (RGVHA) to support care coordination across multiple clinical settings, improving health outcomes and reducing the cost of care delivery for their patients, said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Reliqs remote patient monitoring system quickly and easily collects comprehensive health data from patients in their own homes. Our secure, cloud-based care collaboration platform provides the clinical care team, patient and family members with real-time access to patient health information including trends over time. This helps the care team identify patients whose condition is becoming unstable and intervene early, before a serious complication develops requiring an ER visit or hospital admission. The care coordination portal allows patients and their loved ones to clearly see how compliance with prescribed medication and lifestyle changes affect the patients health, improving patient engagement and patient- and family-reported satisfaction.



Our mission at Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance is to provide better, more efficient care for our patients as an Accountable Care Organization, said Dr. Luis Delgado, Jr., President. We are excited to be working with Reliq Health to ensure that our patients receive the best possible care, and that we as their physicians are alerted immediately when patients need additional attention. This is critical to reducing hospital readmissions, ensuring patients successfully transition home after a hospital stay, and preventing medication confusion for complex patients. Reliqs telemedicine platform will allow us to provide patients who are not able to travel to appointments with secure video consults in the comfort of their own homes, improving access to care for patients in remote and rural communities.





Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance, LLC (www.rgvha.org) is an Accountable Care Organization (ACO). The group is comprised of 17 primary care physicians who are working with Medicare to provide better coordinated care to Medicare Fee-for-Service patients. The aim of the ACO is to deliver high-quality care and lower growth in health care expenditures. The ACO is made up of 15 independent practices focusing on primary care, and currently has over 30,000 registered patients.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".



We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.



Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



