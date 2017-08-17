YDreams Global signs new Virtual Reality Contract with One of the 5 Largest Energy Companies in the World



(firmenpresse) - YDreams Global signs new Virtual Reality Contract with One of the 5 Largest Energy Companies in the World



August 17th, 2017, YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), a creative technology supplier for Fortune 500 brands such as Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel and Coca-Cola, has been commissioned by one of the Top 5 energy companies in the world with over $17 billion USD in annual revenue, to create a Virtual Reality ("VR") immersive experience to present to guests at the largest solar energy complex in Brazil. The new facility is a result of US$ 175 million investment as part of a two year plan for investing US$ 3.8 billion in Brazil, to generate 340 GWh of clean energy per year and fully meet the requirements of 166,000 homes in the Brazilian Northeast, avoiding the emission of 198,000 tons of CO2.



Daniel Japiassu, CEO for YDreams Global, explains that, Our noteworthy global energy client´s assignment counted on the large expertise of our Company in creating an immersive Virtual Reality experience.



The global energy company, with over 84 GW of global energy capacity in Brazil, has a network of gas and energy distribution of over 1.9 million kilometers. Present in over 30 countries in four continents, the company has made major acquisitions in the Brazilian market and supplies energy to over 10 million people in the country. We believe this first assignment with such a large company, committed to long term investments in clean energy, may bring many future business opportunities for YDreams Global in this entire industry, says Mr. Japiassu.



Mr. Japiassu concluded, YDreams continues to work with global leaders to create virtual and augmented reality projects. We feel that no other public company on the TSX Venture has the list of working relationships with Fortune 500 and other global leading companies that YDreams can boast. We are building on these major contacts to leverage our global expertise in the augmented and virtual reality areas. We have proven to be one of the leaders in this space and feel that the market is currently underestimating the impact of virtual reality companies. We are very optimistic about the future growth of the Company and feel this segment will garner significant market focus.





About YDreams Global



YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of todays users and consumers.



YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.



YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.



More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-646-6910



YDreams Global Technologies Inc.

# 1470 - 701 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V7Y 1C6



hey(at)ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.









PressRelease by

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 08/17/2017 - 09:04

Language: English

News-ID 556855

Character count: 3974

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease