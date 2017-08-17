Discover the Top 10 Destinations for Summer in 2017

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Whether it's to discover the ideal meeting place, the perfect hotel, or fantastic cuisine, look no further than Business Destinations' latest guide, which details the top locations for both summer holidays and corporate travel.

One of Europe's finest destinations to visit at the moment is Berlin, as it offers the perfect combination of activities for travellers, no matter their preferences - be it exploring art, history or the city's rich nightlife.

While staying there, visitors can find luxury and comfort at Ellington Hotel Berlin, which is situated in the heart of City West. Among its best features is a stunning summer garden, as well as the hotel's own restaurant DUKE, where guests are offered a mixture of traditional French haute cuisine with regional produce.

Elsewhere in Business Destinations' guide, the magazine covers more top places to travel to.

In spite of its criminal history, Mexico City has much to discover in 2017. It is not only described as a financial centre, but the cultural Mecca of Latin America too. The energy and vibrancy of the city makes it an essential place to experience.

There's also Budapest, a city once overcome by war, but now offers dazzling art and entertainment, well-designed infrastructure and beautiful views. Also included is the Island of Gozo; a place that was once overlooked, but has now become a hotspot thanks to recent investment by the Maltese Government.

Other desirable locations include Serbia, Austria and France in this cutting edge guide.

