Xceed Group Announces Partnership with innovative technology company First Performance to address debit and credit card fraud problem

(firmenpresse) - [LONDON, UK: 17th August 2017] Xceed Group, an IT change consultancy, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with First Performance Global, a leading financial technology company, to bring an innovative cards engagement platform to the UK, Europe and beyond.



The partnership combines First Performance Globals breakthrough platform with Xceed Groups IT change and transformational capabilities, enabling card issuers in the UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions to reduce fraud and operational costs, create new revenue streams and increase customer satisfaction and loyalty. The formal agreement cements the current relationship to enable the partnership to grow.



With UK and EMEA fraud losses steadily increasing for the fifth consecutive year, reaching £618 million and 1.76 billion respectively in 2016 (FICO), it is an ever-growing problem for both card issuers and users. First Performance Globals platform provides a strategic solution enabling issuers to proactively manage fraud protection and prevention, card and travel controls and geolocation services. Customers are provided with real-time controls and self-service card management through the issuers mobile app, enabling them to set parameters, monitor activity and initiate actions, like turning their card on or off or establishing where their cards will work, offering security and peace of mind.



Gary Stewart, Founder and Board Member of Xceed Group commented: We are very excited about the prospects of this collaborative partnership and believe this solution can bring huge value to our core client base in the Financial Services sector and its customers. Our proven track record in implementing big change for Financial Services businesses makes Xceed Group an ideal fit to partner with First Performance Global to take this proposition to market.



Our partnership with Xceed Group extends the reach and value of our digital transformation platform in the UK, Europe and Middle East regions, said Bill Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer with First Performance Global. After implementing our platform within a regional bank in South America, over 300,000 suspected fraudulent online transactions were prevented within the first 90 days, with a total transaction value in excess of $5M USD. Our combined goals are to deliver similar results to financial institutions in the new regions.





In additional to fraud reduction, the platform also addresses changes to open banking under PSD2 (revised payment service directives). In 2018, banks must comply with the revised directive, which allows customers to use third party providers to manage their finances and First Performance Globals platform will enable banks to meet PSD2 compliance requirements in a simple, yet secure manner.



For more information on the platforms features and benefits, please download the infographic here: http://www.xceedgroup.com/campaign-infographic/first-performance







About First Performance Global

First Performance Global delivers a feature-rich platform that augments card transaction data in real-time and enables card issuers and processors to maximize the value, and protect the investment made to their existing payments network. The platform enables the delivery of card data, geolocation information, controls, alerts, messaging, self-service, and call centre management. The company empowers card issuers to provide their customers with self-service automation and personalised management of their accounts as well as utilise the platform to address timely market conditions, to stay competitive and to have a flexible set of tools to meet future business, market, and regulatory demands. For more information, visit www.firstperformance.com.



About Xceed Group

As expert, trusted advisors, Xceed Group has been helping its clients successfully implement technology enabled business change since 2003.



Xceeds IT Change practitioners take pride in making IT change happen successfully. Xceeds practitioners are experts in helping Financial Services companies and Public Sector departments modernise and transform and have helped implement some of the largest IT modernisation programmes globally.



Xceed Group is recognised as one of the top three UK SMEs with the fastest growing International business in the Sunday Times Lloyds SME Export Track 100. Ranked third nationally and first in the London region.



Xceed Group has offices in London, New York, Edinburgh and Dublin and is founder owned.

