Want to Get More Courier Jobs? Join a Courier Exchange!

Norman Dulwich explains how you can lower your costs, get more courier jobs and keep your customers happy by joining a courier exchange.

(firmenpresse) - As a courier driver, youll know that expanding your customer base whilst providing the best service you can is a costly, stressful and often very tiring job. However, joining a courier exchange could be your chance to make your job a lot easier and your business more successful. Here are four reasons why it works so well.



Expand Your Business



If you want to grow your capacity, the most obvious solution would be to buy more vehicles and hire more drivers. Yet this move can cost thousands of pounds, isnt guaranteed to be successful and holds substantial risk. With a courier exchange, you can expand your business virtually by accessing thousands of vehicles and drivers across the UK to carry out your courier jobs, all for the small cost of your subscription fee.



Get the Most from Your Miles



Long jobs are fine on the journey there, but on the return journey you often find yourself having to pay for fuel and wear and tear costs, with an empty van and no money coming in. Maximise your profits by picking up a job on the way back  register your return journey on the exchange and make yourself available for anyone who has a load going in your direction. This means more courier jobs and less dead mileage on your journey, resulting in a more profitable trip.



Get App Happy



The Courier Exchange online platform is an ingenious tool with a number of features to make your job easier and more fruitful. There is a live directory with filters that allow you to search for exactly who or what youre looking for, and a mobile phone app that allows drivers to share their location and availability for work. The exchange is accessible from anywhere with an internet connection, and provides an instant way to give and receive courier jobs.



Never Turn Down Another Job



Every driver has probably been in a situation where an important customer calls and needs a load moving, but all your drivers and vehicles are busy. The ideal solution is to sub-contract the job to a trusted driver, but this isnt as easy as it seems  it takes time, it isnt always successful and theres always the risk that the driver turns out to be less-than-reliable.





On the Courier Exchange, all the hard work is done for you. Itll work out the best people to do the job based on their location and vehicle, send them an email letting them know theres a job available and then youll receive a number of quotes from the couriers. All you need to do is pick one! Youll be able to rest assured knowing the job is being done by a fully accredited and insured driver, and youll get to keep the profits.



Can you argue with that? I thought so!





http://www.courierexchange.co.uk/courier-jobs.html



Norman Dulwich is a correspondent for Courier Exchange, the world's largest neutral trading hub for same day courier jobs in the express freight exchange industry. Over 4,500 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.

Date: 08/17/2017

