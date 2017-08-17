Find The Best Huntington Long Island Dentist Available Who Specializes In Cosmetic Procedures Including Zoom Whitening At This Website

It has been announced by Huntington General and Cosmetic Dentistry that they offer a full range of cosmetic dental procedures to their patients. The Huntington, Long Island based dentists provide a full general and cosmetic dental service.

Huntington General and Cosmetic Dentistry is a dental office based in Huntington, Long Island. It is operated by Dr Jordan L. Freed who is a Diplomate in the [International College of Oral Implantologists](http://www.icoi.org/) . This honor is bestowed upon individuals to recognize their achievement of excellence within the field.



Dr Freed offers his patients a full range of cosmetic dental procedures.He understands that a smile is important to a persons confidence and can help patients achieve the smiles they want.



The procedures offered include laminates, lumineers, bonding, white fillings and teeth whitening. The office also offers routine dentistry and cleanings, as well as a full range of restorative procedures. Good dental hygiene and regular checkups with a dental professional are the foundations of a happy, healthy smile.



Regular appointments with Huntington General and Cosmetic Dentistry can deliver this healthy smile and prevent more invasive treatments. Sometimes dental problems that cannot be avoided or those that are picked up by a dental screening can be successfully treated by Dr Freed.



Endodontic procedures, extractions, implants and dentures are all carried out at his dental office and can restore smiles to those who have suffered full or partial tooth loss. Dr Freed is committed to patient safety and to providing the most sterile environment in which to carry out dental procedures. They follow strict guidelines to ensure all equipment is sterilized and that all personnel follow strict hygiene guidelines. They are dedicated to the highest standards and enforce the latest changes in sterilization and dentistry techniques.





