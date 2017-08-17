oneclick partners with Triangulate for central government transformation projects

(PresseBox) - software distributor, to bring the Swiss company?s platform for the automated and secure deployment of digital workspaces to a number of central government projects in the UK.

The partnership will see oneclick?s platform included in Triangulate?s toolkit for digital transformation projects in the public sector, particularly for the Department for Work & Pensions and Defense department.

Dominik Birgelen, CEO of oneclick, said: ?Many public sector and enterprise systems are reliant on legacy apps and servers which can make transformation projects expensive and difficult to manage. When dealing with public funds, it is absolutely essential that organisations find the best value and simplest ways to accomplish tasks, therefore replacing legacy hardware and software is not a preferable option. Our platform allows any server or application to be connected to our cloud system, allowing government departments to access new software while at the same time having access to the legacy apps they still require.?

Authorities and larger organisations are under constant cyber threats. oneclick? sets new standards in IT security through a unique lock keeper principle in the authentication and delivery process. The streamed target infrastructure is made completely invisible for attackers. For streaming, the platform uses latest encryption technologies.

Triangulate is a market leading specialist software distributor and consultancy that delivers state of the art cloud solutions to both the Private and Public sectors in the UK. Oneclick application delivery and streaming platform contributes its part to delivering these solutions.

Mike Dennehy, Director of Triangulate Distribution, said: ?We primarily work with large organisations in UK and Ireland and we see oneclick being a key solution within our portfolio.?

The UK Government has made a number of commitments to digital transformation in recent years. In November 2015, the Government Digital Service (GDS) was awarded £450 million to implement a strategy on how to digitally transform public services. The aim of this was to produce a digital service for civil servants, businesses and the general population who interact with the government.



More information about the Application Delivery and Streaming Platform of oneclick AG are available at https://oneclick-cloud.com. There you can also register for a test account.



oneclick AG with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, and an innovation motor in Prien am Chiemsee, Germany, is specialized in the development and operation of a cloud platform for the automated and secure deployment of digital workspaces. The goal of oneclick AG is to play a major role in shaping and improving end user computing. oneclick AG has been founded 2015 and has 25 employees.





