Discover the Hidden Gems of Milan in 48 Hours

Milan is a city with many hidden gems which will provide an authentic experience. Remember to ask your Milan transfer driver for their tips too!

(firmenpresse) - I love recommending Milan as a destination for young travellers as I believe that it is one of the most underrated European cities. Cool, sophisticated and stylish, Milan is perfect for a long weekend away - picture yourself strolling the winding streets, indulging the local cuisine and soaking up the atmosphere.



In addition to the main attractions, Milan has plenty of great off-the-beaten-path sights which will provide you with an authentic experience and a chance to rub shoulders with the locals. Here are a few of my favourite non-tourist spots, but be sure to ask your local driver on your Milan transfer for their recommendations too.



Palazzo Berri-Meregalli



Found in the Zone of Silence region, Palazzo Berri-Meregalli is a breathtaking building built by Giulio Ulisse Arata in 1913. It is a striking combination of Gothic, Renaissance and Liberty architecture which makes it an eye-catching sight (you cant miss it as you walk down the street!). Inside, Palazzo Berri-Meregalli is adorned with animal sculptures, paintings and mosaics - any art lover will happily spend an hour or so exploring and tak-ing pictures of the unique architecture.



Hangar Bicocca



Hangar Bicocca is one of Milans best-kept secrets. The 15,000 square metre converted Pirelli factory is dedicated entirely to contemporary art and features both temporary and permanent exhibitions. I personally love the permanent installation titled The Seven Heavenly Palaces, which was made specifically for the site by German artist Anselm Kiefer. The other thing I love about Hangar Bicocca? Its free to get in!



Camparino in Galleria



After a long day of exploring the city, there is nothing better than finding a cool bar and soaking up the atmosphere. Milan has a lively nightlife, but if you want to find an estab-lishment favoured by the locals and away from the tourists, then I suggest that you visit Comparino in Galleria at the entrance to Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Serving drinks since 1867 and with famous patrons that include Verdi and Toscanini, you are guaran-teed to have a great night here. Step inside and you will be amazed by the belle époque details like the wrought-iron chandeliers and mosaics. Grab yourself a drink from the curved bar (Campari is the tipple of choice) and settle in for a fun evening.





How to Get There



You will want a quick and efficient journey if you are on a spontaneous long weekend escape. Fortunately, Milan is really easy to reach as there are 210 flights from London each week to Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Milan Bergamo (BGY). The flight is just under two hours and budget airlines including Ryanair, British Airways and easyJet offer return tickets for around £33.



You wont want to waste time queuing for a taxi or attempting to use public transportation, so consider booking a Shuttle Direct Milan transfer in advance. If you are looking to save cash, I recommend that you book a shared taxi or one of our shuttle buses for the journey from the airport to your hostel/hotel. One of our friendly local drivers will be wait-ing at the airport for you and can get you into the city in around 30 minutes. We pride ourselves on our reliable and affordable service, so you can rest assured knowing that youll be strolling the streets of Milan in no time!



http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/airport/MXP



Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for an affordable Milan transfer, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

