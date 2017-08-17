A Business Guide to Milan

Milan is one of Europes top cities for business. If youre on business in Milan, you are sure to be impressed with the great hotels, restaurants and more.

(firmenpresse) - Milan is the financial hub of Italy and the nations capital for all things fashion and design. Its always open for business, and thousands of people fly into this amazing city each year for work. In fact, many claim that  with Brexit on the horizon  Milan will become Europes centre for business in future years. With this metropolis many impressive office complexes, upmarket hotels and swanky bars and restaurants, it is easy to envision this becoming a reality.



If youre going on business in Milan, here is all you need to know about the city and how to make the most out of your trip.



At the Airport



Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) has transformed in recent years to accommodate the in-flux of business travellers. If you need to spend some time at the airport before travelling into the city, I highly recommend heading to one of the three VIP lounges in Terminal 1. You can buy access to these depending on your destination or if you are a member of Club SEA (which is a wise investment for corporate travellers). In these lounges, you can get down to business with the free Wi-Fi in a quiet environment. Alternatively, why not grab a drink and some food from the free buffet?



There are outlets and stores in both airport terminals, so take a stroll and browse the lat-est gadgets or spruce up for an important meeting by buying a new designer outfit.



Hotels



Hotels act as base camp for corporate trips. They require comfort, a high level of ser-vice, state-of-the-art facilities and easy access to the city. I highly recommend the follow-ing hotels to clients with business in Milan:



Rosa Grand Milano  Brilliantly located in the heart of the city, Rosa Grand Milano fea-tures large and peaceful rooms, which are ideal for both relaxing and working. Previous guests have spoken highly of the wellness centre (its perfect after a long day of work!) and the three superb onsite restaurants, which serve delicious Italian cuisine.





Four Seasons  Any experienced traveller knows that you are in good hands at the Four Seasons. This stylish hotel has two magnificent restaurants that serve fine food and drink, as well as a cloistered garden and a plush piano bar. The venue is also known for its excellent conference and meetings rooms, so consider bringing the business to your doorstep, if possible.



Free Time



When the work stops, you will want to get out and explore this wonderful city. One of the things that I love about Milan is that you can see a lot of it on foot. Take a simple stroll through the city streets to see some notable highlights, such as the Duomo and Sforza Castle.



As a major Italian city, food and drink play a key part of the culture here. My preferred place for food is Ristorante Bice on Via Borgospesso. This traditional Italian restaurant has a casual atmosphere, elegant surroundings and tantalising Tuscan cuisine. What more could you want?



Whats more, this metropolis is home to dozens of classy cocktail bars, where you can celebrate with a drink or two after a productive day.



How to Get There



Flights to Malpensa take a mere 45 minutes from the UK with airlines such as Ryanair, easyJet and British Airways, all of which offer affordable flights throughout the week.



The airport is about an hour outside of the city, so book a Shuttle Direct transfer and one of our friendly local drivers will be waiting for you at the airport. We understand that those on business in Milan require a dependable and efficient service, so you can rely on us to get your trip off to a smooth start.







http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/airport/MXP



Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If you're doing business in Milan, pre-book a direct transfer to your hotel or meeting venue. Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

