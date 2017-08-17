Kamux Oyj: Invitation to conference call of Kamux Corporation's half-year financial report for January-June 2017 on 24 August 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Kamux Oyj Investor News 17 August 2017 at 12:00
Invitation to conference call of Kamux Corporation's half-year financial
report for January-June 2017 on 24 August 2017
Kamux Corporation will publish its half-year financial report for January-June
2017 on Thursday, 24 August 2017.
We are pleased to invite you to join conference call on the same day at 14:30
(Finnish time).
Participation online:
https://praecomspark.webex.com/praecomspark/
onstage/g.php?MTID=e07749ed8fa031463905159af8a651a26
Click "Join Now".
To join audio conference only:
Numbers:
UK call-in toll number: +44-203-478-5289
Finland toll: +358 9 3158 4349
Sweden toll: +46 8 5051 3563
Global call-in numbers: https://praecomspark.webex.com/
praecomspark/globalcallin.php?serviceType=EC&ED=587605492&tollFree=0
Conference access code: 845 132 453
The half-year financial report will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO
Tapio Arimo.
Kamux Corporation
Further information:
Communications and Marketing Director Satu Heikkilä
ir(at)kamux.fi
Telephone +358 400 629 337
Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related
integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started
its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company has 50 car
showrooms totally in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its foundation, the
company has sold more than 140,000 used cars. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405
million in 2016. Adjusted operating profit was EUR 18 million, resulting in an
adjusted operating profit margin1 of 4.4 percent in 2016. Kamux employed 552
employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees.
Kamux Oyj
More information:
http://www.kamux.fi/
