Kamux Oyj: Invitation to conference call of Kamux Corporation's half-year financial report for January-June 2017 on 24 August 2017

Kamux Oyj Investor News 17 August 2017 at 12:00





Invitation to conference call of Kamux Corporation's half-year financial

report for January-June 2017 on 24 August 2017



Kamux Corporation will publish its half-year financial report for January-June

2017 on Thursday, 24 August 2017.



We are pleased to invite you to join conference call on the same day at 14:30

Participation online:



https://praecomspark.webex.com/praecomspark/

onstage/g.php?MTID=e07749ed8fa031463905159af8a651a26



To join audio conference only:



Numbers:



UK call-in toll number: +44-203-478-5289



Finland toll: +358 9 3158 4349



Sweden toll: +46 8 5051 3563



Global call-in numbers: https://praecomspark.webex.com/

praecomspark/globalcallin.php?serviceType=EC&ED=587605492&tollFree=0



The half-year financial report will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO

Tapio Arimo.







Kamux Corporation







Further information:



Communications and Marketing Director Satu Heikkilä



ir(at)kamux.fi



Telephone +358 400 629 337







Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related

integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started

its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company has 50 car

showrooms totally in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its foundation, the

company has sold more than 140,000 used cars. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405

million in 2016. Adjusted operating profit was EUR 18 million, resulting in an

adjusted operating profit margin1 of 4.4 percent in 2016. Kamux employed 552

http://www.kamux.fi/



Stadt: HÃ¤meenlinna





