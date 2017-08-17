ROBIT PLC'S GROWTH CONTINUED - COMPANY DOUBLED ITS NET SALES

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 17 AUGUST 2017 AT 11.05 A.M.



ROBIT PLC'S GROWTH CONTINUED - COMPANY DOUBLED ITS NET SALES



Robit Plc was satisfied with the net sales growth of the first half-year. The

company's net sales grew with 102 percent being EUR 42,6 million (21,1). The

growth was mainly driven by acquisitions made in 2016. In addition, the organic

net sales developed in line with the company's long-term growth target.



The period's profitability was pressed with the extraordinary costs relating to

the company's change to Nasdaq Helsinki main list in May and acquisition made in

2017. Company's profitability was also affected by investments to integration

activities and strengthening personnel for future growth.



Review period was time of strong investments to support future growth. With

these investments company is planning to reach growth and profitability targets.

Robit Plc's growth strategy proceeded as planned. The company made the biggest

manufacturing investment decision in its history in March to build a new state-

of-art, automated factory in Korea. This will further support the company's

growth and delivery capability. In addition, Robit Plc acquired Halco including

the operations of Halco USA and UK. After the latest acquisitions the company

has six manufacturing plants. The company established also a subsidiary to

Kazakhstan to support the growth strategy.



The personnel grew with 62 persons. The total number of employees is 325, out of

which 73 percent is located outside Finland.



Together with improved market signals and above-mentioned investments Robit Plc

looks for strong organic growth and results in becoming years. The company

continues also actively monitoring potential acquisition targets. To enable the

further growth, Robit Plc listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main list. The total



proceeds of the share issue were EUR 49,5 million.



Mika Virtanen, Group CEO



Further information:



Robit Plc

Mika Virtanen, Group CEO

+358 40 832 7583

mika.virtanen(at)robitgroup.com



Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing

global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining,

construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's

offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-

the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 21 own sales and

service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The

manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA.



