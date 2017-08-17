SeaBird Exploration: Extraordinary General Meeting completed

17 August 2017, Limassol, Cyprus



Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of SeaBird Exploration PLC

("SeaBird") on 2 August 2017, regarding the calling of an Extraordinary General

Meeting ("EGM") for the increase of the company's authorized share capital.



The EGM is now completed. The proposals on the agenda were adopted with

requisite majority.



SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic

data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird

specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel

and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main

focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main

success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health,

Safety, Security and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of

high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than

statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to

a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict,

and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate.

These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the

utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially

from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



For further queries contact:





Christophe Debouvry

CEO SeaBird Exploration

Phone: +4722402705



or



Nils Haugestad

CFO SeaBird Exploration

Phone: +4722402717









