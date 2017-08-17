Capriza Voted Best Innovation at UpRamp Innovation Showcase During CableLabs Summer Conference 2017

Global Conference Attendees Select Enterprise Mobility Leader as Most Innovative Technology at Exclusive Event

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Capriza, a leader in enterprise mobility for business applications, today announced it was voted best innovation during the at the invitation-only CableLabs Summer Conference 2017 that took place August 6-9 in Keystone, Colorado. The accolade was voted upon by 300+ global cable industry leaders and awarded based on Capriza's unique approach to rapidly mobilize existing enterprise applications without any coding, new infrastructure, or business disruption.

Produced by , the Innovation Showcase at CableLabs' Conferences presents live demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies, where solution providers deliver 8-minute presentations of products and services enabled by CableLabs members' global cable, wireless and broadband networks. Audience members were treated to demos of technologies like blockchain for video, wireless power to IoT devices, AI for cybersecurity, smart home automation, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi optimization. Voters are instructed to look for new, real products, platforms and innovations that will have the most positive business impact on the rapidly changing cable industry.

"Leading organizations have seen the power of Capriza to unleash the value in their enterprise systems," said Lance Walter, CMO, Capriza. "Cable companies especially are always looking for ways to create value and fund future innovation so they look for solutions that provide innovation with rapid time-to-market."

"The UpRamp Innovation Showcase featured at CableLabs Summer Conference offers a long-standing opportunity to showcase innovative technologies to CableLabs membership," said Scott Brown, Managing Director, UpRamp. "Capriza and the other participating companies represent a wide range of transformative innovations that can help innovation continue to evolve in the fast-changing global cable industry."

"Capriza reflects the innovation and know-how of a seasoned team," said Rocky Wolf, Head of Market Development, Amdocs. "It's the right application at the right time delivering 10 times the productivity improvement for anyone relying on legacy enterprise management systems."

, backed by CableLabs, helps technology startups and emerging technology companies find product market fit within the global cable, wireless and broadband industry. It is designed to encourage a lifecycle of entrepreneurship across the industry from idea to IPO. To learn more about UpRamp and programs for startups looking to gain traction in the industry, please visit .

To learn more about Capriza and start your enterprise mobility journey, please visit .

Capriza mobile-enables your core applications to make it easy to do business inside and outside your organization. Capriza's enterprise mobility platform empowers IT and business units to mobile-enable critical business workflows in a matter of days without any coding, APIs or integration. Capriza disrupts the speed and economics of the enterprise mobility journey by extending the capabilities of existing applications from SAP, Oracle, Salesforce as well as custom-built solutions in a simple and useable way, onto any smartphone or tablet. Founded in 2011 by former executives of Mercury Interactive, Capriza is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, CRV, Tenaya Capital, Harmony Partners, Allen & Company, Entre Capital and Vintage Investment.

