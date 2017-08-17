GridGain Systems Ranks #187 on Inc. 500 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

GridGain Ranks 13th among Software Companies, 8th for San Francisco Metro

(firmenpresse) - FOSTER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite, today announced that it has been , a highly regarded ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Averaging triple-digit annual sales growth over the past four years, and tripling prior year sales in 2016 alone, GridGain was ranked number 187. The company is ranked 13th on the Top Software Companies list, eighth in the San Francisco metro area, and 40th in the state of California. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment -- its independent small and midsized businesses.

GridGain Systems provides an in-memory computing platform which delivers speed, scale and high availability to data-intensive applications. Built on a memory-centric architecture that can leverage ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies, the solution allows companies to future proof their applications. Based on the open source Apache Ignite project, GridGain's in-memory computing platform offers a 1,000x improvement in performance versus disk-based approaches, without replacing the existing underlying databases.

"We're proud of our ranking on this year's Inc. 500 list because it reflects both the success of our technology and our operational excellence," said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain Systems. "Our customers are going through a digital transformation that requires immense speed and scale from their applications to transact and analyze their data in real-time. GridGain provides the most cost effective platform for delivering that performance at ever greater scale. We're confident that over the next few years, every IT organization will explore the benefits of in-memory computing and GridGain will be at the forefront of the industry."

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. The complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at .

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in- memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite. GridGain Systems solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Misys, IHS Markit, Workday, Silver Spring Networks and Huawei. GridGain Systems solutions can connect data stores (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®) with web-scale applications, or can function as a standalone transactional SQL database, to enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable, distributed cluster of commodity servers. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Terry Erisman



GridGain Systems



(650) 241-2281

PressRelease by

GridGain Systems

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/17/2017 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 556897

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GridGain Systems

Stadt: FOSTER CITY, CA





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease