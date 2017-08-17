RiskVision Recognized as Golden Bridge Awards Winner for the Seventh Consecutive Year

RiskVision Wins in Two Categories in the 9th Annual Golden Bridge Awards® for Vulnerability Assessment and Remediation Innovations and Risk Management Solution Innovations

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- has earned the prestigious Silver status in two categories -- Vulnerability Assessment and Remediation Innovations and Risk Management Solution Innovations -- for the RiskVision SOAR 2017.1 release and RiskVision IRMS v8.5 release, respectively. This marks the seventh consecutive year that RiskVision has been named a winner in one or more categories by the Golden Bridge Awards committee.

The RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution that satisfies a growing enterprise need for both integrated risk management solutions (IRMS) and security orchestration, analytics and remediation (SOAR). RiskVision also recently to streamline business, IT and security collaboration which introduced features to help enterprise and government organizations prevent cyber breaches from ransomware, fraud, insider threats, IP loss, privacy data loss and other high-risk areas, including:

New Business, IT and Security Metrics and Visualization

New Threat Intelligence Feeds, Grids, Pages and Actions

New Risk Classification and Scoring

"RiskVision is continually innovating its solution and being named a winner for the seventh consecutive year by the Golden Bridge Awards is further testament to our significant achievements as a company," said Joe Fantuzzi, president and CEO at RiskVision. "The rapid introduction of our 8.5 released followed quickly by our latest SOAR release are perfect examples of RiskVision's agility to meet the needs of our customers to address the new threat landscape by providing groundbreaking features for all levels of the organization -- from practitioners to the board."

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, innovations, best deployments, product management, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, international business, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 during the annual Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony.

For more information on the RiskVision intelligence platform,



To set up a meeting during the event, please contact

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at

RiskVision develops comprehensive risk intelligence solutions for the enterprise. The highly decorated RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution designed for today's real-time, big-data, threat-centric world. RiskVision's architecture and design delivers the industry's best usability, scale, automation and time-to-deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. CIOs and CROs of the world's leading organizations and government agencies rely on RiskVision; customers include AXA Group, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, E*TRADE, Exelon, First Data, Fiserv, HCL, Lloyds Banking Group, Novartis, Roche, Safeway, Sheetz, Southern Co., Time Warner, United Health Group, U.S. Departments of Defense, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, and dozens of other clients worldwide. For more information, please visit riskvisioninc.com.

