AttackIQ Deepens Leadership Bench, Appoints Carl Wright as Chief Revenue Officer

Former Marine Corps CISO Joins Company to Accelerate the Growth of the Continuous Security Validation Market

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- AttackIQ, a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, today announced the appointment of Carl Wright as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Wright brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience to his new role; during his career Wright has led global sales teams for leading technology companies based in Silicon Valley, and his success has resulted in the acquisition of several of these companies. In his new position, Wright will be responsible for driving global sales and marketing initiatives for AttackIQ.

"New cloud, mobile and IoT applications are expanding attack surfaces and threat vectors. Organizations are responding to this challenge by inserting increasingly-complex security solutions into their network stacks. The problem with this approach is that it's becoming difficult to accurately and reliably measure the effectiveness of those solutions," said Stephan Chenette, CEO of AttackIQ. "Over the course of his career in cybersecurity, Carl has established himself as an effective sales and marketing powerhouse and industry thought leader. His product and industry knowledge, together with his management expertise, make him the perfect choice to spearhead our sales and marketing efforts."

Since emerging from stealth mode in 2016, AttackIQ has helped its mid-market and large enterprise customers test and measure the effectiveness of their security defenses. Leading AttackIQ customers in the finance, government and cloud-computing sectors have all improved their security postures and prevented attacks using the FireDrill platform. The company's unique community-driven approach helps organizations determine the effectiveness of their current security tools, products and processes by identifying baseline readiness, overlaps and gaps in defenses.

"AttackIQ gives me immediate insight to gaps in our security controls, ensuring we remediate protection failures before adversaries take advantage of them," said David Suh, Director Security & Risk Management at Mitchell International.

"Carl is widely considered to be one of the top market-making executives in the security industry," said Shardul Shah, General Partner at Index Ventures. "His operational experience, both as a security operator and as a startup executive, uniquely positions him to help customers maximize the value of continuous security validation."

Wright was instrumental in creating the category of deception technology. He was frequently quoted in the national business and security media, providing his expert opinion on cybersecurity breaches and vulnerabilities. Prior to TrapX, he held executive operational roles at Securify, Decru and Kidaro, contributing to rapid growth and subsequent acquisition of the companies by Secure Computing, Network Appliance and Microsoft, respectively.

Wright has extensive experience in all aspects of enterprise information technology deployments and has held key IT operational roles, including chief information security officer for the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1999, he was awarded the National Security Agency's Frank B. Rowlett Trophy by General Michael Hayden (U.S. Air Force Ret.) for Worldwide Information Security Professional of the Year. Wright has a B.S. in Management from Augsburg College and a M.S. in Information Technology Management from the Naval Postgraduate School.

AttackIQ, a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, built the industry's first platform to give mid-market and large enterprises the ability to test and measure the effectiveness of their security capabilities. The open FireDrill platform provides insight into how well current security tools, products and processes are working. The AttackIQ Community, which launched in July 2016, brings together the brightest minds in the security industry to challenge existing security practices and bring a more collaborative methodology to validating security decision-making. With its FireDrill platform and purpose-built community, AttackIQ is changing the security game. For more information visit .

