Brian Allen Joins Mitchell's ScriptAdvisor PBM Business

Extends Mitchell's Advocacy in Governmental Affairs

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the claims and industries, today announced that Brian Allen has joined its ScriptAdvisor Pharmacy Benefit Management business as Vice President of Governmental Affairs. Allen, a well-known veteran of the workers compensation PBM industry, will lead Mitchell's efforts to advocate on behalf of patients and payers in the P&C industry. He joins the Pharmacy Solutions division and is part of its expanding leadership team designed to deliver better outcomes for Mitchell's PBM customers.

"Mitchell's mission is to create better outcomes for patients and our customers, and we are excited to add Brian's extensive expertise in shaping and navigating the complex regulatory environment in which our customers operate today," said Mitchell's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Dave Torrence.

Mitchell has a long history of being a trusted advisor to its customers on regulatory and compliance issues. It works extensively with its customers and the various federal and state regulatory agencies, as well as industry trade associations to ensure customers and their patients best interests are represented in the complex Property & Casualty industry. Mitchell partners with its customers in advocating for a more effective health delivery system in P&C to make it work better for everyone.

Under Allen's leadership, Mitchell will extend its advocacy role in the PBM industry, providing its customers with valuable insights into regulatory changes that may affect them, as well as working with legislators and regulators to adopt transformative change that helps Mitchell's customers achieve better outcomes and to more quickly restore the lives of those injured at the workplace or in auto accidents.

"Creating better outcomes for patients can only happen with active participation and advocacy in the industry at all levels," said Allen. "I am excited to join the Mitchell ScriptAdvisor PBM team because it has shown a deep commitment to its customers. They are trusted partners and have the unique ability to drive true innovation in the PBM industry with proven capabilities, expertise and a culture built upon serving its customers."

Allen is a former Utah legislator, lobbyist and has an extensive history in a wide spectrum of legislative and executive branch assignments. He has spoken at numerous conferences in the workers' compensation industry and Allen provides insight on workers' compensation trends, such as closed formulary rules, physician dispensing, compounded medications, Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMPs), opioid use and abuse, and durable medical equipment. He has a Bachelor of Science in business management from Western Governors University.

Allen is the most recent addition to Mitchell's PBM leadership team, joining with Mitch Freeman, Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer; Jeff Pirino, Vice President Sales and Service; Karen Caterino, Vice President Client Services; and Mike Bishop, Vice President of Product Technology.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling, repair processes and pharmacy transactions, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect more than its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance providers, over 65,000 pharmacies and 30,000 collision repair facilities, as well as countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit .

