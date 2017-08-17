Pan Orient Energy Corp. 2017 Second Quarter Financial & Operating Results

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Pan Orient Energy Corp. ("Pan Orient" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: POE) reports 2017 second quarter consolidated financial and operating results. Please note that all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and BOPD refers to barrels of oil per day.

The Company is today filing its unaudited consolidated financial statements as at and for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and related management's discussion and analysis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of these documents may be obtained online at or the Company's website, .

Commenting today on Pan Orient's 2017 second quarter results, President and CEO Jeff Chisholm stated: "In late July we commenced the long anticipated drilling of the AYU-1X exploration well at the East Jabung PSC onshore Sumatra, Indonesia and anticipate initial results on or about August 31st. In addition to activities in Indonesia, construction of the Thailand L53AC-C1 exploration well site has commenced with drilling expected in October 2017. Pan Orient has maintained a strong cash position with limited future capital commitments, providing strength and flexibility to deal with all future outcomes".

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

2017 SECOND QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

Pan Orient is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations currently located onshore Thailand, Indonesia and in Western Canada.

This news release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "should", "anticipate" and "potential" or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, references to: renewal, extension or termination of oil concessions and production sharing contracts; other regulatory approvals; well drilling programs and drilling plans; estimates of reserves and potentially recoverable resources, information on future production and project start-ups, and negotiation, agreement, closing and financing and other terms of farmout and other transactions; potential purchases of common shares under the normal course issuer bid; and sufficiency of financial resources. By their very nature, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release require Pan Orient and its management to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results, expectations, achievements or performance to differ materially, including without limitation: imprecision of reserves estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities of oil, changes in project schedules, operating and reservoir performance, the effects of weather and climate change, the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities, demand for oil and gas, commercial negotiations, other technical and economic factors or revisions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Pan Orient. Although Pan Orient believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

