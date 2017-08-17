NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting Companies Taking Innovative Strides in the Tobacco Industry

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (CSE: LXX.CN) (CNSX: LXX) (OTCQB: LXRP), a client of NNW that develops and out-licenses its proprietary technology for improved taste, rapidity, and delivery of bioactive compounds, including cannabinoids.

The publication, titled, "FDA Proposal Puts Spotlight on Big Tobacco and Industry Innovators," highlights multiple public companies developing new tobacco and nicotine devices in preparation for increasingly stringent FDA regulations.

To view the full publication, visit:

"Edible or encapsulated forms of nicotine delivery have traditionally failed due to challenges that Lexaria's new technology may overcome. As the company notes, most of the adverse health outcomes associated with nicotine consumption are due to problematic delivery methods, such as cigarettes and other combustible products. As such, the development of nicotine-infused edible products that remove those dangerous side effects could greatly improve upon the safety profile of most currently-marketed options.

"As part of these efforts, Lexaria is also examining the feasibility of in-vitro and in vivo laboratory tests of its technology in order to generate real data regarding the bioavailability of nicotine with and without its protective technology. Combined with potential market indications in the delivery of non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) and vitamins, markets valued at $5.4 billion and $68 billion respectively, Lexaria's lipid-delivery technology makes the company an intriguing option for investors with a finger on the pulse of the evolving tobacco industry."

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and was granted its first patents in the USA and in Australia related to edible forms of cannabinoids. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

