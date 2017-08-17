Agritek Holdings, Inc. Announces Feature Interview As Public Cannabis Company Appearance On Fox Business Network August 20, 2017 On New To The Street

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AGTK) , a fully integrated, active cannabis real estate investor and branding consultant in the legal cannabis sector, today announced that the Company's CEO B. Michael Friedman will be a featured guest speaker on Fox Business Network show "New To The Street."

The show's broadcast on August 20, 2017, at 1:00 PM Eastern/10:00 Pacific will be airing nationwide on Fox Business Network -- reaching 95 million homes. Investors, shareholders and those interested in the exclusive Agritek Holdings interview may check your local cable provider's channel lineup to find in your area.

B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Agritek Holdings, stated, "It was an honor to be selected as one of the pure cannabis sector plays within our industry to be featured on the Fox Business Network and popular show featuring small cap companies 'New To The Street.' This is truly a unique and special opportunity to tell our story and business strategy within the cannabis sector to a nationwide audience and over ninety-five million households. I believe our value proposition and position within the sector will continue to rise as we gain further exposure to a national audience and expanding shareholder base as we continue to execute on our ongoing cannabis property portfolio and brands."

This will be the first of multiple television shows featuring Agritek Holdings on both the Fox Business Network and ION Television. The Company will post the FOX interview once aired on its investor relations section of the corporate website located at . The featured Fox Network interview will discuss the Company's cannabis real estate portfolio, acquisition strategy and launch of brands in regulated jurisdictions.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc., () a pioneer within the medicinal marijuana space, provides innovative technology, brands and agricultural solutions for both the medicinal and recreational cannabis industry. Agritek Holdings, Inc. presently owns or manages property in Colorado, Puerto Rico and Canada and has licenses with permitted facilities in California approved for cultivation as well as manufacturing capabilities. The company owns several Hemp and cannabis brands for distribution including MD Vapes, MicroDose Strips, "Hemp Pops" and "California Premiums." Agritek Holdings, Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Agritek Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

