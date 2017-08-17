RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Acquires Chicago-based United Global Logistics

Acquisition adds network depth and greater service capabilities

(firmenpresse) - RANDOLPH, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- , a leading single source intermodal, distribution, and logistics service company, announces today the acquisition of , ., to strengthen its Midwest service offerings and overall North American network. Jerry Chey, owner and UGL president, and his team will continue to run the UGL business as a separate, independent division within RoadOne IntermodaLogistics under Jerry's leadership. There will be no change to services and operations.

As part of the UGL agreement, RoadOne will integrate the Boomerang division of UGL, based in Dayton, Ohio, into its portfolio of companies. Boomerang is a strong operation serving the regional markets of Ohio and Kentucky and has a full service container terminal and CFS station on site.

Both RoadOne and UGL leadership teams are anticipating that significant synergies will be gained with the combination of these entities including: expanded capacity, customer service improvements, stronger technology and an overall expanded service offering.

UGL will have access to and the benefit of 's strong fuel, truck and insurance purchasing capabilities, as well as to RoadOne's full, end-to-end technology platform. The RoadOne Web-based technology platform includes: full end-to-end visibility with Container Intelligence Tracker; real time driver updates that integrate weather and traffic with RoadTrak and systematized route optimization. In addition, RoadOne vehicles are all equipped with ELD's (electronic logging devices) and driver support systems ahead of the December 2017 deadline.

is located 27 miles northwest of downtown Chicago and is close to O'Hare International Airport, major expressways and rail transportation. The UGL service portfolio includes:

Local pick-up and delivery including airport transfer

Over 150 trucks in operation -- container deliveries throughout the Midwest, as well as expedited airfreight services at O'Hare

Intermodal delivery including from Chicago inland rail terminals

Full trailer to all Midwest areas

A fully bonded warehouse and 4 container storage yards located in Joliet, Itasca, Harvey, and Rochelle, Illinois

"I am very thankful for the opportunity to join the RoadOne team so UGL can now offer our clients a national service. We look forward to continuing to service our loyal customers under the RoadOne umbrella and believe this will provide an exciting future for all parties involved," said Jerry Chey, President, United Global Logistics, Inc.

"We're excited to add depth and reach in the Midwest and specifically Chicago, a major population center and transportation hub for global and national freight movements. With the addition of UGL, guided by Jerry Chey, we're enhancing the distribution and logistics options for customers and delivering a more comprehensive service network," said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

RoadOne delivers a comprehensive single source logistics solution to customers by providing the highest quality, reliable port and rail container drayage, terminal operations, dedicated truckload solutions, transloading, warehousing and distribution solutions nationwide. RoadOne operates in over 40 locations with over 1,000 drayage tractors throughout key intermodal locations across North America.

RoadOne is committed to serving the changing logistics and transportation service needs of customers throughout North America. This vision of consistently delivering on a diversified service offering means that RoadOne will grow and innovate to help customers meet not only their business requirements but also increase the satisfaction of their customers.

US IntermodaLogistics and American IntermodaLogistics are part of Quality Logistics Services, a RoadOne IntermodaLogistics sister company. These Agent intermodal trucking firms are run by local entrepreneurs and are backed by the same leadership, ownership and umbrella of Safety, Sales, Systems, and Financial support as RoadOne.

