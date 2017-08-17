AppYea Announces New Diagnostic Division

(firmenpresse) - FORT WORTH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- APPYEA, Inc. (OTC PINK: APYP) announced today that it has created a new diagnostic division and incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named The Diagnostic Centers Inc. The subsidiary company will focus on marketing certain products and services to healthcare providers as previously announced in a prior Form 8-K filing with the SEC, which included the following disclosure:

"On June 9, 2017, the Company entered into a Management Services Agreement ("MSA") with The Diagnostic Group, LLC, A Delaware limited liability company ("TDG") under the terms of which, the Company shall perform activities related to direct marketing of TDG products and services to healthcare providers."

This is the first step in changing the direction of the company from just a mobile application developer to more of a holding company structure with the focus on increasing shareholder value through acquisitions and marketing.

AppYea's CEO, Douglas McKinnon, stated, "Our decision to add marketing of diagnostic testing and related services is, in my opinion, a prudent one at this time as the current mobile application market is saturated and highly competitive. The change to a holding and marketing company will make this a stronger company as doctors and patients need to make better healthcare decisions overall."

AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012, as a mobile application developer for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms and operates its own titles and is entering into certain healthcare markets. The Company is headquartered in Ft Worth, Texas and trades under the symbol APYP. For more information about AppYea, visit website:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and quarterly Form 10-Q's as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

