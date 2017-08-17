Aurvista Gold Corporation Appoints New Directors and Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Aurvista Gold Corporation ("Aurvista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AVA)(OTCQB: ARVSF)(FRANKFURT: AV2) is pleased to report that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated July 12, 2017 for the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") of Aurvista were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the AGM approved amendments to the Company's stock option plan, the recent grant of 3,300,000 options to certain officers and consultants (see press release May 23, 2017) and approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and the ratification of the Advance Notice By-law.

Aurvista's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: "We would like to thank our shareholders for their participation and continued support. This is an exciting time for shareholders as Aurvista continues to progress through a period of transition and prepare for the next phases of project exploration and corporate growth."

The newly elected directors include: David Broughton, Sean Charland, Jay Chmelauskas, Matthew Hornor (President and CEO), G. Edmund King, Pierre Lebel, Akiko Levinson, Gerald McCarvill (Chairman), Janine North and Maurice Tagami. to view full bios for the Company's board members.

Aurvista's recently announced Technical Advisory Committee ( to view the press release dated July 27, 2017) has already spent significant time at the Douay Project site and the Company will be providing an update on go-forward exploration and drilling plans in the near future.

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile:

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a well-funded gold exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Quebec. The Company's district-scale 305 km2 Douay Gold Project is located along a 40km segment of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec. The Project hosts a multi-million ounce gold deposit that remains open in several directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within 150 km. The Douay Gold Project's high-grade zones have never been mined and the Project is virtually royalty-free. The Company has aggressive property-wide exploration and drilling plans, with the aim of building high-quality ounces in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in particular the closing of the second tranche of the CFT Unit offering. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "will", "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Aurvista Gold Corporation's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on or the Company's website at . The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

