Find The Best Realtor In Frisco TX Offering Vast Experience Expertise & Local School District Knowledge To Families Moving To The Area At This Website

Frisco, TX based B Rowan Realty Group has announced that they offer families customized real estate services and school district knowledge. The real estate company is owned by Bethany Rowan who specializes in helping families from out of state move to North Texas.

B Rowan Realty Group is a real estate agency owned and operated by Bethany Rowan. As a former Frisco ISD Administrator, Bethany has served the education community in a leadership role for over 20 years and has dedicated herself to helping others.



As a proven leader, problem solver and service orientated person, which made real estate a natural transition. She uses a trusted and honest approach in her work along with a tireless work ethic to provide a superior real estate service to her clients.



Although it can be a stressful process, Bethany uses her expert local knowledge to guide families in the right direction and make the best choices based on their needs. She serves the Frisco, Celina, Prosper, Plano, McKinney, Little Elm, and surrounding areas and specializes in relocation, first time home buyers and those looking to sell their property quickly and for the best price.



North Texas is a vibrant area and has many benefits to families considering a move there. This area has a good balance of traditional rural areas and large modern cities. which provide choice when selecting next location for families. Bethany specializes in selecting school and neighborhood that fit individual family needs,



