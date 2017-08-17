Bitstamp Launches Ether Trading

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- , a leading global digital currency exchange and the largest Bitcoin exchange in the EU in terms of volume, today announces the launch of trading support for ETH/BTC, ETH/USD and ETH/EUR. Bitstamp's decision to add ether to its platform comes in response to strong demand from its customers and the rest of the cryptocurrency community. To kick off its new trading support, Bitstamp is offering free ether trading until October 1, 2017 with generous discounts available thereafter until January 1, 2018.

"We've been encouraged by ether's potential and the demand shown for its inclusion among our trading pairs," explained Bitstamp CEO, Nejc Kodri?. "We encourage new and existing customers to take full advantage of the introductory discounts we have made available on ETH trading fees."

Ether deposits and withdrawals opened on Thursday, August 17 at 5 a.m. (EST), with full trading commencing at 9 a.m. (EST). Customers' ether funds are secured with multi-sig ETH wallets provided by Bitgo.

"Since starting out in 2011, Bistamp's mission has been to be the safest and most reliable digital currency exchange on the market," Kodri? added. "Our careful approach has created a market reputation for prudence which has served us well as we continue to expand and give our customers the trading options they desire."

Bitstamp's launch of ether trading support comes in the wake of the introduction of the exchange's new unified fee schedule. Now, when calculating fees, the customer's 30-day volume on all trading pairs are combined. This simplifies the trading process and keeps costs down for Bitstamp's customers.

Founded in 2011, Luxembourg-based Bitstamp is a leading global digital currency exchange and the largest Bitcoin exchange in the EU in terms of volume. Bitstamp's objective is to continue to be an easy-to-use and reliable one-stop shop for cryptocurrency trading in a fully compliant and regulated environment. Currently offering trading between BTC, XRP, LTC, ETH, USD and EUR, Bitstamp was the first bitcoin exchange to implement hot/cold storage and the high-security multi-sig wallet. As the longest standing digital currency exchange in Europe, Bitstamp is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the traditional financial and digital currency worlds. Safe, simple and secure to use, Bitstamp provides its individual and institutional clients with an intuitive and engaging environment for trading and custodial services.

Melissa Landy



Uproar PR for Bitstamp



(321) 236-0102 x233



Kaja Ribnikar

Head of Marketing

Bitstamp





More information:

http://https://www.bitstamp.net/



PressRelease by

Bitstamp

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/17/2017 - 13:01

Language: English

News-ID 556929

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bitstamp

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease