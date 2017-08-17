Amur Equipment Finance Enters into $75MM Warehouse Credit Facility with Pioneers Gates LLC

(firmenpresse) - GRAND ISLAND, NE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF), a 2016 Top Ten independent equipment finance company, announced the company has entered into a new $75 million warehouse credit facility with Pioneers Gates LLC. AmurEF worked directly with Pioneers Gates, retaining no outside structuring agent for the agreement.

"Establishing this new warehouse facility, while simultaneously renewing our existing KeyBank's warehouse facility, is a testament to the strength of our overall business," said Kalyan Makam, Amur Finance Company EVP and Head of Capital Markets and AmurEF board member.

"Pioneers Gates has been very responsive and we are delighted to enter into a new business relationship with a premier funding partner," stated Shauna Heckathorn, AmurEF Chief Financial Officer. "In support of our long-term plan for business growth, the new warehouse facility allows us to diversify our current funding base, and augments our company's growing origination needs."

AmurEF directly serves business owners and channel vendor partners that service an array of equipment-intensive industries including: transportation, construction, commercial and industrial equipment, food service, packaging, and printing. The company offers customized finance programs, including some with same-day credit decisions and funding for its business customers and vendor partners. With a dedicated support team on staff, AmurEF handles equipment financing needs ranging from as little as $10,000 to over $2 million.

AmurEF currently employs over 120 professionals across the United States, with key management, credit processing, underwriting, servicing, and finance functions located in its headquarters in Grand Island, Nebraska. AmurEF also has additional offices in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas, and California.

Founded in 1996, Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF) is a nationally ranked 2016 independent equipment finance provider and Top Twenty vendor channel origination company, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world's most essential industries -- from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine -- to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners. AmurEF is a subsidiary of New York-based Amur Finance Company, a global diversified holding company with over $800M in assets.

