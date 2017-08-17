HYPERICE Ranked No. 324 on the Prestigious Inc. 500 List

The leader in movement enhancement technology earns position on list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for second year in a row

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- , a global recovery and movement enhancement technology company, today announces that it has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country. HYPERICE's rapid growth since its founding in 2010, earned an Inc. 500 ranking of No. 324.

"This is another incredible milestone and a great example of what a fast-growing business like HYPERICE can achieve with a team of hard working and passionate individuals," said Jim Huether, CEO of HYPERICE. "We are honored to be recognized on this list for the second time among several other impressive businesses. The recovery and movement technology space is gaining incredible momentum every day and we plan to lead and innovate for years to come."

HYPERICE's products are made with the highest quality materials and technology and are used by elite athlete and everyday fitness enthusiasts. Used in more than 60 countries worldwide, the products are tested and developed to meet the standards of top athletes such as Blake Griffin, Lindsay Vonn, Adrian Peterson and Patrick Peterson. HYPERICE is on a mission to continue to develop the world's leading products that improve performance by accelerating recovery time, preventing injury, and enhancing the body's ability to move.

"Looking back to when I founded the company, it is amazing to see the success we have achieved, and to see the impact our products have on others everyday, not just athletes but the average consumer," said Anthony Katz, founder of HYPERICE. "We will continue to advance our technology and product development to stay at the forefront. This ranking makes us all excited for the future."

For more information about HYPERICE, visit .

HYPERICE is a global recovery and movement enhancement technology company, founded by Anthony Katz, specializing in portable high performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. HYPERICE's groundbreaking technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes, in professional and collegiate training rooms and in rehabilitation facilities globally.

