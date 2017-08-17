NSAV to Spin-Off Cannabis Information Technology Division to Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), today announced that the Company will spin-off its cannabis information technology division as a stand-alone public company. In conjunction with the spin-off, NSAV shareholders will be awarded shares in the proposed public entity based upon their holdings in NSAV. The new public company plans to offer a wide range of services to the legal cannabis industry, which include banking and payment processing solutions, compliance software, cybersecurity and advisory services. Analysts forecast that the global medical cannabis market could reach $50 billion by the year 2025, excluding the legal recreational cannabis market. The Company believes that there is a huge void in the legal cannabis sector in the areas of technology and software and that this will present a major opportunity for NSAV. Additional details of the spin-off, including the record date and dividend ratio will be announced next week. The Company envisions that the record date will be in the next two to three weeks.

The NSAV cannabis information technology spin-off is the second in a planned series of spin-offs of the Company's divisions and subsidiaries. Last month NSAV announced that it will spin-off its Hemp Beer Inc. subsidiary to its shareholders. The Company will spin-off 20% of Hemp Beer Inc. to its shareholders, who will be awarded with a share dividend based upon their holdings of NSAV on the August 22, 2017 record date. Shareholders will receive approximately one share of Hemp Beer Inc. common stock for every 17 shares of NSAV common stock that they hold on the record date. The dividend will be payable on or around September 5, 2017.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "I have successfully completed many spin-offs in my 22 year career and strongly believe that it is the best way forward for the Company. I also feel that spin-offs are a great way to enhance shareholder value and it will continue to be a major part of our business model."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at 1 (480) 326-8577 or

The NSAV corporate email address is

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of NSAV Holding, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. NSAV Holding, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by NSAV Holding, Inc. or any other person.

Contact



TEN Associates LLC

1 (480) 326-8577

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/17/2017 - 13:31

Language: English

News-ID 556935

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NSAV Holding, Inc.

Stadt: CRESCO, PA





Number of hits: 14



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease