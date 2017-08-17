Gilla Provides Corporate Update; Releases Q2 2017 Results

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- ("Gilla" or the "Company") (OTCQB: GLLA), the fast-growing designer, marketer and manufacturer of E-liquid for vaporizers and developer of cannabis concentrate products, today provided a corporate update along with the release of the Company's financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Q2 2017 HIGHLIGHTS

"Gilla has enjoyed continued success in its nicotine E-liquid business and has successfully navigated the introduction of regulation in many markets," stated Mr. Graham Simmonds, Chair and CEO of Gilla. He added, "We are also thrilled to have closed our recent acquisition of VBI and our soon to be launched cannabis concentrates products into the recreational cannabis market of Nevada. Sales are expected to be generated as soon as late August."

About Gilla Inc.

Gilla Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes E-liquid for use in vaporizers and develops turn-key vapor and cannabis concentrate solutions for high terpene vape oils, pure crystalline, high performance vape pens and other targeted products. Gilla aims to be a global leader in delivering the most efficient and effective vaping solutions for nicotine and cannabis related products. The Company's multi-jurisdictional, broad portfolio approach services both the nicotine and cannabis markets with high quality products that deliver a consistent and reliable user experience. Gilla's proprietary product portfolio includes the following brands: Coil Glaze, Siren, The Drip Factory, Craft Vapes, Craft Clouds, Surf Sauce, Vinto Vape, VaporLiq, Vape Warriors, Vapor's Dozen, Miss Pennysworth's Elixirs, Enriched Vapor and Crown E-liquid.

Forward-looking Statements

Note: This press release contains "forward looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Gilla Inc. cannot provide assurances that the matters described in this press release will be successfully completed or that the company will realize the anticipated benefits of any transaction. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: global economic and market conditions; the war on terrorism and the potential for war or other hostilities in other parts of the world; the availability of financing and lines of credit; successful integration of acquired or merged businesses; changes in interest rates; management's ability to forecast revenues and control expenses, especially on a quarterly basis; unexpected decline in revenues without a corresponding and timely slowdown in expense growth; the company's ability to retain key management and employees; intense competition and the company's ability to meet demand at competitive prices and to continue to introduce new products and new versions of existing products that keep pace with technological developments, satisfy increasingly sophisticated customer requirements and achieve market acceptance; relationships with significant suppliers and customers; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in Gilla Inc. SEC filings. Gilla Inc. undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Gilla Inc.'s business, please refer to the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Gilla Inc.'s SEC filings.

Contacts:



Mr. Graham Simmonds

Chair and CEO

1 (416) 843-2881





